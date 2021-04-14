contaminated surface the chance of getting infected is only one in ten thousand
CoronavirusHealthcare

Chance of Getting Infected from Touching Contaminated Surface is Only One in Ten Thousand

Major Covid Myth Destroyed: The CDC has quietly added a link on its website to a new study showing that surface transmission of the virus is extremely rare.

Even if a person touches a “contaminated” surface the chance of getting infected is only one in ten thousand!

So much for the billions of dollars shelled out over the past year on disinfectants and sanitizers. Somebody got rich!

Also today: More Fauci word salad and United Airlines dangerous new “wokeism.” Watch today’s Liberty Report:

Source: YouTube.com

