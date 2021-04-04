Germany: 31 Cases of Blood Clots in the Brain from AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Germany has reported 31 cases of blood clots in the brain from AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The cases are associated with CSVT or sinus vein thrombosis as per the German regulator and 19 out of 31 cases are linked to thrombocytopenia or blood platelet deficiency.

Use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has already been suspended in many European countries [and many other countries around the world] due to its adverse side effects. German vaccine regulator also reported 31 cases of blood disorder after AstraZeneca jab in Germany.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute (Vaccine regulator of Germany) said it has recorded 31 cases of a rare blood clot in the brain after people were vaccinated against COVID-19 with an AstraZeneca jab. Nine of these cases have resulted in deaths, the PEI added.

The German registered cases are associated with CSVT or sinus vein thrombosis as per PEI. 19 out of 31 cases are linked to thrombocytopenia or blood platelet deficiency.

Two of Berlin’s state hospital groups (Vivantes and Charite ) have also suspended administering this jab to women under the age of 55 in a separate development.

As reported by GreatGameIndia earlier, even American federal officials are investigating COVID-19 vaccine recipients who developed the rare blood disorder thrombocytopenia, with at least several cases resulting in death.

American Federal health officials accused AstraZeneca of including “outdated information” and providing misleading data in touting the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in a U.S. study.

The European Union had called for an Emergency Vaccine Summit after up to a dozen European nations decided to stop using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to serious blood clot incidents reported in many countries.

The Chief Norwegian Investigator and Physician Pal Andre Holme who examined the three hospitalized health workers confirmed that it was indeed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which caused the rare blood clots due to unexpected immune reaction.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca has rebranded and changed the name of its COVID-19 vaccine from CoviShield to Vaxzevria.

The move is because the company is struggling to convince people that the vaccine is safe amidst the controversy that AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is causing blood clots.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com