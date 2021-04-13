Germany: 170 Cities and Municipalities Now Have 5G

by B.N. Frank

Cities worldwide AND entire countries have taken action to ban, delay, halt, and limit 5G installation AS WELL AS issue moratoriums due to economic, environmental, health, and public safety risks.

In fact, the majority of scientists worldwide oppose deployment. Nevertheless, it’s now operating in Germany.

From Fierce Wireless:

Vodafone turns on standalone 5G network in Germany

Vodafone Germany CEO said the operator is the first in Europe to take off the so-called LTE training wheels of its 5G network, launching standalone (SA) 5G on Monday with vendor partner Ericsson.

All mobile radio sites in the 3.5 GHz range were switched over and now connect to an independent 5G core network, no longer relying on LTE. That includes 1,000 antennas in 170 cities and municipalities, according to Vodafone.

Large cities like Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Düsseldorf, are on the list, as well as smaller locations Magdeburg, Solingen, Bremen and Mainz.

By the end of 2021, the mobile operator plans to up the number of radios connected to 5G standalone in Germany to around 4,000 – which calls for additional spectrum bands.

“We are clearing the way for real-time connectivity. 5G is standing on its own two feet in Germany for the first time,” said Hannes Ametsreiter, Vodafone Germany CEO, in a statement.

“We are the first network operator to put aside the LTE support wheels for 5G – not for internal tests, but for our customers, who can experience real-time connections.”

It’s the first standalone 5G deployment of this scale in Europe, according to Ericsson. T-Mobile in the U.S. claimed the first large scale SA 5G deployment, with its nationwide launch in 2020. (Source)

Since 2017, doctors and scientists have asked for moratoriums on Earth and in space (see 1, 2). Since 2018 there have been reports of people and animals experiencing symptoms and illnesses after installation (see 1. 2, 3, 4). Of course adverse effects from exposure ARE NOT isolated to 5G.

In 2019 The World Health Organization warned that high levels of Electromagnetic Fields (aka “Electrosmog”) could cause health issues in a significant percentage of the population. A petition has been launched asking that the WHO set more protective EMF/RF limits.