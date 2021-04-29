florida legislature passes bill banning vaccine passports

by Tom Pappert

Earlier today the Florida legislature passed S.B. 2006, a bill that would prevent the government or corporations from requiring Floridians to present a vaccine passport to engage in commerce.

The bill explicitly forbids businesses from requiring COVID-19 passports with the language:

“A business entity as defined in s. 768.38 to include any business operating in this state, may not require patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business operations in this state.”

Should a business choose to ignore the Florida government’s legislation, they can be fined up to $5,000 per violation.

Similarly, the bill forbids governmental entities and educational institutions from doing the same.

“A governmental entity … may not require persons to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recover to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the governmental entity’s operations in this state,” the bill declares.

“An educational institution … may not require students or residents to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery for the attendance or enrollment, or to gain access to, entry upon, or service from such educational institution in this state.”

The bill must now be signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who previously signed an executive order that similarly banned COVID-19 passports.

National File spoke to Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a candidate for U.S. House currently serving in the Florida legislature, who broke the news on social media.

“Just voted to Ban vaccine-passports in Florida–the bill passed 76-40,” wrote Sabatini.

Speaking to National File, Sabatini said he and his allies are “Trying to limit the role of local governments to interfere with peoples personal lives and liberty, including medical freedom” and prevent “businesses in our state, woke corporations want to mandate vaccines and control the lives of every consumer. We’re pushing back against that.”

When asked about the importance of preventing businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports, Sabatini doubled down.

He told National File,

“It’s the woke corporations: Your airlines, the cruise industry, they’re the ones who would have tried to require a vaccine passport.”

Sabatini also suggested Republican states use Florida’s legislation as a model, and “Pass the same exact bill. Take the bill and pass it in every state in the country.”