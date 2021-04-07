Disney Now ARRESTING Its Own Guests Who Refuse Temperature Checks

by Ethan Huff

A Louisiana man who allegedly spent $15,000 on a vacation to the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Fla., was hunted down and arrested after he failed to stop at a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) temperature check tent upon entry into the children’s park.

Kelly Sills, 47, pleaded not guilty after being found and detained by police near the Boathouse Restaurant at Disney Springs.

Body cam footage shows park officers and Orange County sheriff’s deputies approaching Sills, who immediately fired back at them that he had “paid $15,000” to be there and thus could not be trespassed.

Disney disagrees, though, as getting a temperature check for the Chinese virus is “mandatory” upon entry into any Disney facility.

Sills will now have to appear in court to argue his case.

Deputies claim that Sills skipped the Disney temperature check tent and later refused to go back to it when confronted.

He then allegedly ignored orders from security guards and sheriff’s deputies to leave the park.

“He’s going to have to go for the day,” a security officer is heard saying in the body cam footage.

“We are going to escort you now, sir,” a sheriff’s deputy is then heard saying to Sills.

“You are being asked to leave the premises by the security manager at Disney Springs. You are officially being trespassed.”

When Sills attempted to reason with the officers and security guards, asking them why he was being trespassed while staring at his smartphone, they retorted back that Walt Disney World is “private property,” regardless of whether or not he paid to be there.

Back and forth arguing continued until eventually Sills agreed to go back to the temperature check tent for compliance.

It was already too late, though, as the officers and guards had decided that Sills was to be punished for not complying sooner.

“Will you take my temperature before you kick me out, please?” Sills began to grovel as nobody nearby came to his aid.

“They’ll do that in jail, sir,” a sheriff’s deputy responded smugly.

“Well, that’s good,” Sills responded before being hauled off to jail.

Tyrants: Disney Uses COVID-19 As An Excuse To Install Facial Recognition

Don’t be stupid: Stop supporting Disney

Sills’ first mistake was wasting his money on anything Disney.

The company is evil to the core, not to mention the fact that it has been open knowledge for months that Disney theme parks are Wuhan flu hellholes of tyranny.

A sizable segment of America appears unable to shed their Disney obsession, however, so stupidity such as this continues.

Sills would have been better off spending his hard-earned money elsewhere rather than flush it down the toilet at Disney.

A similar incident occurred last month when 51-year-old Kelly McKin of North Palm Beach was charged with battery on a uniformed officer.

After being told to put back on her mask, McKin spit in the guard’s face, prompting her arrest.

“The security officer was not directly hit, but some saliva got on her forehead,” reported the Daily Mail Online.

Back in August, 35-year-old Enrico Toro was arrested for allegedly hitting a security guard in the head and threatening to kill him over a face mask dispute. Toro was charged with misdemeanor battery.

According to the Walt Disney World website, face coverings are required at Disney parks for all guests two years of age and older.

This includes guests who have been injected with experimental Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) gene therapy chemicals.

“Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming,” Disney further says about the requirements for its visitors.