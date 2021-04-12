Always the Plan: DARPA Reveals They Are Working on a Human Implantable Biometric Microchip to Fight Against the COVID Virus

by Geoffrey Grider

Today we will open the prophetic pages of our King James Bibles, read it, believe it, and then give you the news updates. Someone is lying to you about the vaccine and the microchip, and guess what, it’s not us.

The Daily Mail UK reports that “Pentagon scientists working inside a secretive unit set up at the height of the Cold War, DARPA, have created a microchip to be inserted under the skin, which will detect COVID-19 infection, and a revolutionary filter that can remove the virus from the blood when attached to a dialysis machine.”

We will take our apology now from all those people who said what we told you last year about a microchip combined with the vaccine was ‘conspiracy theory’ and ‘baseless fear mongering’.

Actually, it was the gospel truth!

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” Revelation 13:16-18 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are once again warning you that the COVID vaccine. while not yet the Mark of the Beast, absolutely leads you to the Mark of the Beast in its final form.

As you read this, I am currently suspended on Facebook for making “false and misleading” about the COVID vaccine, but the truth is I am telling you exactly what the plan to chip every human on earth is all about.

Bill Gates promised this would happen, he and the other tech titan demons are spending billions to bring it to pass, it is happening before your very eyes! Today we will open the pages of our King James Bibles, read it, believe it, and then give you the news updates.

Someone is lying to you about the vaccine, and guess what, it’s not us. It makes no difference to me that we won’t be here during the great Tribulation, I am refusing the vaccine right here and right now on general, and biblical, principle.