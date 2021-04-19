the covid rollout crashes and burns

Denmark’s top health official faints after taking the vaccine during a press conference – announcing halting of the AstraZeneca vaccine over severe side effects.

by Jon Bowne

The media is clamped down tight on why Denmark’s top health official Tanja Erichsen suddenly fainted during a press conference halting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to an uptick of severe side effects.

Whether the fainting was a result of nerves or the vaccine is moot, as the public perception was once again permanently damaged.

And that is where the entire public rollout of the Covid Lockdown and Vaccine Confusion has gone, driven into a place of overwhelming suspicion among the 77% of Americans who are still not vaccinated and many of which have zero expectations of ever taking the jab.

Meanwhile, the truth slowly seeps out, as it did when Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory – who retired from the pharmaceutical giant with “the most senior research position” in his field – spoke with LifeSiteNews.

He addressed the “demonstrably false” propaganda from governments in response to COVID-19, including the manufactured “lie” of dangerous variants, the totalitarian potential for “vaccine passports,” and the strong possibility we are dealing with a “conspiracy” which could lead to something far beyond the carnage experienced in the wars and massacres of the 20th century.

Dr. Michael Yeadon warns of the non-vaccinated becoming pariahs in an emerging digitized world, which is the script given to us day in and day out as the pawns of the NWO engineers move aggressively forward.

Dr. Fauci and his World Health Organization cohorts’ clear disregard for our God-given rights in favor of their totalitarian marching orders was on full display at a recent House Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee.

Numerous sports legends and celebrities died shortly after promoting and receiving the vaccine.

The plan, like every other incompetent project the power-mad conjure up, is failing miserably. Which only means that they will simply continue to make it worse.