study from tel aviv university coronavirus variant affects vaccinated people 8 times more than unvaccinated

In a study, Tel Aviv University found that a South African variant of the Coronavirus affects vaccinated people 8 times more than those who are unvaccinated.

A top Israeli health-care provider, Clalit Health Services also helped in this study.

“We found a disproportionately higher rate of the South African variant among people vaccinated with a second dose, compared to the unvaccinated group,” said Adi Stern of Tel Aviv University.

“This means that the South African variant is able, to some extent, to break through the vaccine’s protection.”

Around 400 people who have been vaccinated with BioNTech/Pfizer were observed in this study.

These people had contracted the coronavirus variant. The observation was then compared to the same number of people who were unvaccinated and infected.

“It is the first in the world to be based on real-world data, showing that the vaccine is less effective against the South Africa variant, compared to both the original virus and the British variant,” said Professor Ran Balicer, director of research at Clalit.

Stern said the study’s findings came as a surprise.

“Based on patterns in the general population, we would have expected just one case of the South African variant, but we saw eight,” Stern told the Times of Israel.

“Obviously, this result didn’t make me happy.”

He added,

“Even if the South African variant does break through the vaccine’s protection, it has not spread widely through the population.”

“These preliminary findings necessitates close continued attention to the dissemination of this strain in Israel, emphasizing the need for epidemiological monitoring and systematic sequencing, in order to contain further spread of the South African variant in Israel.”

The South African variant accounted for less than one percent of all COVID-19 cases in Israel, reported AFP, citing the study.

“This means that the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, though highly protective, probably does not provide the same level of protection against the South African (B.1.351) variant of the coronavirus,” the study said.

Recently, a shocking study revealed the terrifying dangers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines inducing prion-based disease causing your brain to degenerate progressively.

The mRNA vaccine induced prions may cause neurodegenerative diseases because long-term memories are maintained by prion-like proteins.

The study concluded that mRNA based vaccine may also cause ALS, front temporal lobar degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological degenerative diseases in the vaccine recipients.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com