After Vaccine Passports for people, now Hollywood comes up with COVID-19 Health Seal for businesses.

Celebrities like Lady Gaga and Robert De Niro are using Covid-19 to promote an expensive ‘health seal’ scheme that will certify your business location as COVID-19 free.

These celebrities are preaching people to buy this health seal that could cost you over $12,000 and which “does not guarantee that a space is safe or free from pathogens.”

The WELL Building Standard is aligned with the United Nations.

World has become a place where you need a vaccine passport to have your individual freedom and live a full-fledged life outside your home.

Apart from it, some businesses also need an approval seal to let you know they care about your health and safety.

Top hollywood stars are participating in a promotional video directed by Spike Lee where they preach to people about a situation they have no expertise in.

You can see these celebrities repeating a phrase again and again in this glossy ad video: “look for the WELL Health-Safety Seal.”

This ad informs you the WELL Health-Safety Seal is an endorsement which comes after businesses meets criteria in areas like sanitization, cleaning and preparedness.

However, the seal appears meaningless and a way to make money. You may have to pay over $12,000 that is a lot of money.

But a few seconds on the company’s website and you start to get a clearer picture.

It seems there is no performance testing with ‘Health seal’ and everything is documentation based.

There is a legal loophole and it “does not guarantee that a space is safe or free from pathogens.”

Still, some people are showing interest in buying it as they are impressed with celebrity filled ad.

Like proposal of vaccine passport and vaccinated people rolling around in masks, this health seal means nothing. This is just to scare people who rely too much on celebrities.

Having top stars as your ambassadors could have brought legitimacy in a pre-pandemic world. However, bitter political battles and Covid-19 shutdowns have seem to have increased the public’s distrust of celebrities.

Some celebrities shame people about mask-wearing and set off on tropical vacations with billionaires with no masks in sight.

Meanwhile, there’s also these vaccination propaganda videos with no scientific basis popping up to nudge you to just love vaccines and ask no questions.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com