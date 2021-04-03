cdc director ‘vaccinated people do not carry covid 19’ – end the mask theater now!

by Cristina Laila

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday said new data suggest vaccinated people do not carry Covid-19.

“Our data from the CDC today suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus,” Walensky said Wednesday afternoon.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “Our data from the CDC today suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” pic.twitter.com/9W1SHecSEm — The Recount (@therecount) March 30, 2021

Senator Rand Paul, a physician, scolded Dr. Facui and told him to “end the mask theater now that CDC admits evidence that the vaccinated do not carry the virus.”

A couple weeks ago Senator Paul went off on Dr. Fauci during a Senate hearing examining the nation’s Covid response.

The Kentucky Senator told Fauci that Americans do not need to wear two masks after receiving the Covid vaccine because there is “virtually zero chance” they will get Covid.

“Isn’t it just theater?” Rand Paul asked Fauci.

“You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show. You can’t get it again.” Rand Paul said to Fauci.

“There’s virtually 0% chance you’re going to get it and you’re telling people that have had the vaccine who have immunity — You’re defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated.”

On Wednesday the CDC backed up Rand Paul’s argument so he scolded quack Fauci.

paging Dr Fauci: please end the mask theater now that cdc admits evidence that the vaccinated do not carry the virus. https://t.co/ux2vcVHdnd — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 31, 2021

Rand Paul also linked to a study examining T cell responses in Covid-19 convalescent individuals.

Dr. Fauci, great news! T cell immunity after natural infection shown to include variants. Do we still need to wear multiple masks after we’ve recovered or been vaccinated?https://t.co/sSsE66wJbs — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 31, 2021

“T cell immunity after natural infection shown to include variants,” Rand Paul said to Fauci. “Do we still need to wear multiple masks after we’ve recovered or been vaccinated?”