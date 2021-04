In his own words and through the years, Bill Gates has admitted his goal is to reduce population growth, focusing on vaccines, abortion and control of health care.

Also read: Bill Gates is the Biggest Depopulationist Alive

Watch: Bill Gates Admits Vaccines Are Used For Human Depopulation

Eugenicist Bill Gates Cries To Reuters About All These ‘Crazy And Evil Conspiracy Theories’ About Him

Source: InfoWars.com; Banned.video