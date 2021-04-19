Anthony Fauci: The Enemy of Freedom

Anthony Fauci, now in his second presidential administration as chief coronavirus fearmonger and coronavirus crackdown champion, offered in a Sunday interview some explanation for his continuing promotion of draconian government restrictions and pressure for everyone to take experimental vaccines, all in the name of countering coronavirus that does not pose a significant risk of major health problems or death for most people.

Freedom just seems not to make sense, suggests the United States government’s highest paid bureaucrat, while tyranny, in contrast, does.

Interviewed Sunday at CNN by Dana Bash, Fauci said the following in regard to people who oppose coronavirus restrictions and choose not to take any of the US government funded and pushed vaccines: “it just almost doesn’t make any sense” that people “on the one hand want to be relieved of the restrictions, but on the other hand they don’t want to get vaccinated.”

Further, Fauci calls opposing the restrictions while choosing not to take one of the experimental coronavirus vaccines, some of which are not even vaccines under the normal meaning of the term, “always paradoxical” because vaccines are needed to bring down coronavirus case numbers “to the point where you would not have to have those public health restrictions.”

When freedom was more respected in the past and threats, including ones greater than coronavirus, came and went, such “health restrictions” as Fauci lauds were not imposed.

The fact that such restrictions have existed in America over the last year-plus in the name of countering coronavirus is a sign of the abandonment of respecting freedom, with the aid of fearmongers like Fauci.

As in the past, freedom stands in opposition to tyrannical government. Out of the coronavirus panic, tyranny gained the upper hand.

What Fauci is saying in the interview is that one type of tyranny — coronavirus crackdown — can only be eliminated if another tyranny is accepted — people giving up their own control over their medical care by acceding to pressure to take the shots even though they do not believe doing so is the right health decision for them.

Fauci thus leverages one form of tyranny to advance an additional form of tyranny.

Either people take the shots or they keep, mostly figuratively, being hit by clubs.

That sums up Fauci’s take on the continuing crackdown and people who wish to follow their own course in regard to the experimental coronavirus vaccines.

In Fauci’s suggesting he can’t make sense of freedom, he is really declaring he is an enemy of freedom.

