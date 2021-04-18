dr anthony fauci is the godfather of the 'gain of function' research

Josh Rogin, a columnist of the Washington Post claims that scientists don’t speak up about issues connected to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s research.

Rogin also claims Fauci is the ‘Godfather’ of gain-of-function research that was taking place at the Wuhan laboratory which was then named as the site of the coronavirus outbreak.

Josh Rogin appeared on Megyn Kelly’s podcast, where he said – ‘I often talk to scientists who say the same thing, who say, “Listen, we really want to speak out about this, but we can’t do it.”

‘Why can’t we do it? Well, we get all of our funding from NIH, or NIAID, which is run by Dr. Fauci.” So we can’t say anything like ‘Oh, gain-of-function research might be dangerous, or it might have come from a lab, because we’re going to lose our careers, we’re going to lose our funding, we’re not going to be able to do the work.”

"People don't want to think about the fact that our hero of the pandemic Dr. Fauci might also have been connected to this research which might also have been connected to the outbreak…"

Gain-of-function research involves looking at enhancing the ability for the transmission of pathogens through artificial processes.

Steve Hilton Report: Dr. Anthony Fauci Is Directly Responsible With Funding The Gain-Of-Function Studies That Resulted In Coronavirus Pandemic

As reported by GreatGameIndia earlier, American tax-dollars were used to fund controversial research in China at the Wuhan Institute of Virology on gain-of-function which is the ability of a virus to jump from animals to humans.

This cross-species jump was not natural and was achieved by the team lead by the Batwoman of China, Shi Zhengli. You can read more about it in detail in COVID19 Files – Scientific Investigation On Mysterious Origin Of Coronavirus.

Their research was funded by a ten-year, $200 million international program named PREDICT.

That program, in turn, was funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development, along with other countries.

This project backed-up by Dr. Anthony Fauci diverted US funds to engineer Coronavirus at Wuhan lab via a company now under federal investigation.

That company is EcoHealth Alliance, headed by Peter Daszak.

The interesting part is that Peter Daszak is the same guy who orchestrated the publication of a ‘scientific’ paper in Lancet claiming that the virus made the cross-species jump naturally.

Peter Daszak is also the same guy the WHO sent to China to investigate the claims whether the virus evolved naturally or was coronavirus engineered.

‘The head of the funding, the head of the entire field, really, is Anthony Fauci,’ Rogin continued. ‘He’s the godfather of gain-of-function research as we know it.”

That, what I said right there, is too hot for TV, because people don’t want to think about the fact that our hero of the pandemic… might also have been connected to this research, which might also have been connected to the outbreak.’

Rogin did not accuse Fauci of doing anything illegal. He did, however, believed that Fauci’s research may have played a hand in the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘People can’t get it through their heads, but that’s the reality,’ Rogin said on The Megyn Kelly Show.

‘We don’t have a media environment where we can have that kind of discussion.’

Robert Redfield, the ex-CDC Chief, believes that the COVID-19 pandemic began in a Wuhan lab. The first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Wuhan, but a definitive cause of the pandemic has never been given by officials.

Many scientists have criticized gain of function research, which involves manipulating viruses in the lab to explore their potential for infecting humans, because it creates a risk of starting a pandemic from accidental release.

Similar controversial research was also conducted by Dutch Virologist Ron Fouchier, a controversial figure in the field of Viroscience.

Ron Fouchier created world’s deadliest virus strain and his research sparked a global controversy to de-fund and shutdown such experiments.

Since these projects were shutdown in the west due to heavy criticism, they were exported to other countries like China and India.

China is conducting secret Frankenstein-style human-animal hybrid experiments creating super viruses, human-monkey hybrids, human head transplants on monkeys and pigs, gene-editing babies, super soldiers etc.

India had infact blacklisted CDC for secretly funding Bioweapons research in India illegally without permission.

CDC was caught funding Karnataka’s Manipal Center for Virus Research (MCVR) for secretly carrying out research on the lethal Nipah virus – a pathogen considered potential bioweapon.

The fact that an under-qualified private laboratory was secretly handling a dangerous virus under government’s nose at the behest of a foreign agency had raised major concerns within the health ministry apparatus.

The matter was more complicated with the fact that the CDC has a checkered history in India.

The Indian defense establishment believes that the CDC was involved in the plague outbreak in the western Indian city of Surat in 1994, which they consider to be a case of bioterrorism.

Earlier in February last year the Indian government launched an investigation into another secret research being conducted on bat hunters in the eastern Indian state of Nagaland, funded by the US Department of Defense in collaboration with Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Recently, even the Canadian parliament erupted over a heated debate regarding the cover-up of Chinese spies stealing coronavirus from the Winnipeg based BSL-4 lab to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

The Chinese espionage story was first reported by GreatGameIndia in Jan, 2020, for which we are being actively targeted by the NATO’s war propaganda arm – the Atlantic Council.

Experts have raised concerns legally that such experiments could not only lead to a global pandemic but could also lead to bio-terrorism.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com