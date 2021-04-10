6000% increase in reported vaccine deaths 1st quarter 2021 compared to 1st quarter 2020

by Brian Shilhavy

As can be expected when new experimental “vaccines” that are not approved by the FDA are given emergency use authorization to fight a “pandemic” that is now over a year old, reported deaths following the injections of these shots have now skyrocketed in the U.S. population by over 6000% here at the end of the first quarter of 2021, as compared to recorded deaths following FDA-approved vaccines at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

These new products, which many doctors and scientists claim do not even meet the legal definition of a “vaccine,” are described by the manufacturers themselves as “operating systems” called the “software of life,” and prior to COVID they have never been approved to be used on human populations.

There are literally thousands of doctors and scientists around the world who have spoken out against these experimental injections, some even calling them “biological weapons of mass destruction.”

Their voices are censored in the pharma-controlled corporate media and by Big Tech, so the people dying and becoming injured by these injections are the pro-vaccine people who primarily only get their information from these censored sources that are funded by Wall Street corporate billionaires, such as Bill Gates.

The CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths reported to be caused by vaccines, reported only 36 deaths during the first quarter of 2020 through March 31st, and almost 50% of those deaths were infants below the age of 3.

Since today, the day this report is being written and published, is the last day of March, 2021, we do not have complete stats from VAERS on injuries and deaths following vaccination yet.

But here’s what we know based on what the CDC has published through yesterday, March 30, 2021.

The last data dump into VAERS was published last week on March 26, 2021, and it listed 2050 deaths following the experimental COVID injections. See the report here.

However, some of those deaths following the COVID injections occurred in December, 2020, when the Pfizer and Moderna shots were issued EUA’s by the FDA.

So we ran the report for this year, 2021, from which we know the data is only current through March 19, 2021, and it showed 1,754 deaths following ALL vaccines, not just the COVID injections.

Notice that 80% of these recorded deaths are among seniors over the age of 65!

How is this NOT a national tragedy that should be headline news everywhere?

As noted above, there are 2050 deaths recorded following COVID injections as of March 19th, but those include some deaths in December, 2020.

Yesterday, the CDC reported that deaths following COVID injections are now 2,509. (Source.)

That is an increase of 459 deaths from what the CDC reported through VAERS through March 19th. So 1754 plus these 459 deaths gives us the total deaths so far through March 2021, which is 2,213, although after the next data dump in to VAERS this coming Friday, this number will increase even more when we add the non-COVID vaccine deaths also.

That is an increase of over 6000% from last year during the same time period.

The increase in deaths reported is most certainly related to the new experimental COVID injections, and yet the CDC and FDA’s position is that NOT ONE of these deaths are related to the COVID injections.

A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths. (Emphasis theirs – Source.)

As we have reported numerous times now, the CDC and FDA are criminal organizations run by Big Pharma insiders controlled by the Wall Street Billionaires and bankers. Their main interest is in protecting Big Pharma and their products, and not the health of the public.

Those in the public who continue to trust them for accurate medical advice will suffer dearly, many with their own lives, as seen happening right now in the first quarter of 2021 with a 6000% + increase in deaths by injection.

So far, these tragic deaths are among the foolish who drank the COVID Kool Aid and did not bother to research these new medical products themselves first, blindly trusting in “health authorities” like Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates who are MASS MURDERERS.

But once all of these pro-vaccine people eager to get the COVID “software of life” have been injected with this new human operating system which will need constant updates (booster shots), the eugencists will turn their attention to the “vaccine hesitant,” and they have all their ducks lined up in a row now.

They control the corporate mass media, including Big Tech, and they also control the American judicial system. At the very top we are dealing with psychopaths, most of them pedophiles involved in the Occult, and their goals are to control the world’s financial system, reduce the world’s population, and destroy the family and take over control of raising children for their own evil purposes.

The time is short now, where not a single person on this planet will be exempt from making very difficult choices that will no longer be optional.

This was written to a different group of people in a different day and age, but its principles are eternal, and as true today as any other point in history, if not more so today:

See, I set before you today life and prosperity, death and destruction.

For I command you today to love the LORD your God, to walk in his ways, and to keep his commands, decrees and laws; then you will live and increase, and the LORD your God will bless you in the land you are entering to possess.

But if your heart turns away and you are not obedient, and if you are drawn away to bow down to other gods and worship them, I declare to you this day that you will certainly be destroyed. (Deuteronomy 30:15-18)