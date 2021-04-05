shocking! 5g cell tower components labeled 'cov 19'

by Ethan Huff

Reports are coming out to show that some of the electrical components being used in 5G tower installations bear the marking of “COV-19,” which just so happens to be almost identical to COVID-19, the name used for the infection supposedly caused by the Wuhan coronavirus.

The “Patriot Street Fighter” account on Telegram is one of the latest to share video footage of the components, which can clearly be seen with the marking of COV-19 on their chipsets.

5G component installers all around the world have reported similar markings on the equipment going into their towers, which shows that the phenomenon is strangely widespread and clearly not coincidental.

As you may recall from early on in the plandemic, reports emerged about how Wuhan, China, where it all originated, had just turned on its 5G towers at almost the exact same time that area residents started to get sick. Some of them got so sick that they dropped dead in the streets, or so we were told.

Donald Trump fast-tracked the rollout of 5G here in the United States not long after that, and here we are a year later with many who are sick and dying, purportedly from the “virus.”

What is really going on here? We will leave it up to our readers to decide if there is a connection between 5G and the symptoms and sickness associated with the Chinese virus.

Be sure to watch the following video from Brighteon.com, which shows yet another COV-19 chipset component being used in 5G installations (WARNING: LANGUAGE):

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also read: Woody Harrelson Says 5G May Be Tied To Coronavirus Pandemic

Vaccines and 5G, not some phantom “virus,” are spreading disease and death

Throughout the past year while tens of millions of Americans were on lockdown, telecommunications carriers were busy installing 5G chipsets in towers all across the land, including at schools where developing children spend all day in the classroom.

Could it be that 5G radiation exposure produces the very same symptoms that are now being blamed on the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19)? What about Chinese virus injections? Are they, too, producing symptoms that mirror those caused by exposure to 5G radiation?

Perhaps the jabs and the towers are delivering a one-two punch, creating the same health problems together.

All of it combined is a recipe for health disaster, and yet the mainstream media is solely focused on the “virus,” with the occasional mention of a “rare” blood clot or death.

Try as they might to convince us all that only the “virus” is dangerous, while everything they propose as the “solution” is perfectly “safe,” millions are waking up to the fact that it is all a sham.

“Oh dear, technocrats, the cat’s out of the bag,” wrote one Brighteon commenter.

“Targeted frequencies causing certain designer illnesses in conjunction with bioweapons.”

“If real, what more proof do you need, 5G deniers, than the wording stamped right on the custom-made RF modulator module (which determines output frequency)? The FCC must be investigated.”

Another responded by recommending that those interested check out the book The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life by Arthur Firstenberg.

“Over the last 220 years, society has evolved a universal belief that electricity is ‘safe’ for humanity and the planet. Scientist and journalist Arthur Firstenberg disrupts this conviction by telling the story of electricity in a way it has never been told before — from an environmental point of view — by detailing the effects that this fundamental societal building block has had on our health and our planet,” part of the book’s synopsis reads.