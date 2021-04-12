12 year old girl is paralyzed during covid 19 trials
12-Year-Old Girl is Paralyzed During COVID-19 Trials

by Brian Shilhavy

Both Moderna and Pfizer have announced recently that they are beginning trials of their COVID mRNA injections on children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years old. (Source)

12 year old girl is paralyzed during covid 19 trials

Artist’s view of a sacrifice to Moloch in Bible Pictures with brief descriptions by Charles Foster, 1897.

Moderna currently has a trial ongoing with children between the ages of 12 and 17 with about 3000 participants, and apparently one of those participants, a 12-year-old girl named “Maddie,” is now paralyzed from the waist down, and reportedly is now suffering from an inability to urinate on her own, a bowel obstruction, excruciating pain, fainting episodes and other neurological problems.

A woman with a YouTube channel named “WhatsHerFace” has spoken with members of the family and reported it on her YouTube channel.

Since videos that are critical of vaccines disappear very quickly on YouTube, we have it on Rumble channel and Bitchute channel as well.

“There shall not be found among you anyone who makes his son or his daughter pass through the fire, one who uses divination, one who practices witchcraft, or one who interprets omens, or a sorcerer, or one who casts a spell, or a medium, or a spiritist, or one who calls up the dead.” (Deuteronomy 18:10-11)

