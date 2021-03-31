Since W.H.O. Updated PCR Guidance, the COVID-19 Positive Cases Are Down 62%

Our January 26 article, “World Health Organization’s updated guidance for PCR COVID-19 testing will likely lower positive cases” is coming to fruition. The WHO changed its policy for utilizing the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique for COVID-19 testing. Make certain to read the foregoing article in its entirety for more context.

The following is a direct quote from the article:

The World Health Organization recently updated its guidance for utilizing PCR for COVID-19 testing. Some are calling it a politically-motivated move. The update came just hours after President Biden was inaugurated.

“The cycle threshold (Ct) needed to detect virus is inversely proportional to the patient’s viral load,” the January 20, 2021 Information Notice says. “Where test results do not correspond with the clinical presentation, a new specimen should be taken and retested using the same or different NAT technology.”

In other words the WHO said that the more cycles in PCR, the less reliable the test (inversely proportional). The CDC was still recommending 40 cycles as recently as December 1, 2020.

PCR testing in 2020

The New York Times reported in August that most PCR tests in the United States used a 40 cycle threshold (Ct) standard. Dr. Juliet Morrison told the Times that anything over 35 Ct is too sensitive and leads to inaccurate results. “I’m shocked that people would think that 40 could represent a positive,” Dr. Morrison said.

Harvard epidemiologist, Dr. Michael Mina, was even more candid in the article. He said that upwards of 90% of positive tests in Massachusetts with a 40 Ct threshold would have been negative at 30 Ct. Dr. Anthony Fauci also said that anything over 36 Ct is a false positive and just “dead nucleotides.”

A study published in the British Medical Journal this past December found that 58% of positive tests at the University of Birmingham were false positives. The U.K. was using cycle thresholds as high as 45. The United States was averaging over 200,000 new daily COVID-19 cases from mid-November to January 20. The latter date was Inauguration Day and the day the WHO changed its PCR guidance.

COVID-19 cases since January 20, 2021

The United States had its highest single day COVID-19 positive total on January 8 – 315,179. That number somehow dropped to 185,963 on January 20. COVID-19 positive cases have dramatically declined since the new WHO guidelines were published.

The CDC reported 69,876 COVID-19 cases on February 27, a 62% decline since January 20.

Cases are down because mRNA shots are being deployed in the USA, according to mainstream media. That position, however, is prima facie disinformation. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks and Dr. Fauci are all on record saying mRNA shots do not stop the spread of COVID-19.

Further, an October 2020 peer-reviewed manuscript found that the CDC’s statistical calculation methods vastly inflated COVID-19 positive numbers.

Positive COVID-19 cases will continue dropping because testing methods changed on January 20. It has nothing to do with mRNA shots, masks, lockdowns, and/or social distancing.

Intellectual vigilance is vital

The only benefit to getting mRNA injections is 15 minutes of social media clout. Public health and well-being are not the goals of government, big tech, big pharma and mainstream media.

If altruism was the goal, then Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine would be ad nauseum subject matters across all media platforms. Instead both are dismissed as “conspiracy theory” despite hundreds of peer-reviewed studies concluding both drugs kills and prevent COVID-19.

Everyone reading this blog has a social responsibility to educate their peers and loved one in this age of censorship, subterfuge and global psychological conditioning.