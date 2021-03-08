what if world war iii has already started only it’s like nothing you ever expected?

The nations of the world will need to do much, much more if they are to meet the CO2 emissions reduction targets set out by the Paris Climate Agreement.

And in order to achieve this, the report’s lead author Corinne Le Quéré says, there must be the equivalent of a global lockdown every two years.

The weapons of warfare changed dramatically from the time of the Spanish-American War to the dawn of WWI that used airplanes to wage war.

And the transition from WWI to WWII saw another paradigm shift primarily with the ground-breaking technology developed by the Nazis with their V1 cruise missiles and V2 rocket-powered ballistic missiles.

And WWIII that started last year right around this same time last March. Well, that war is using weapons that no one except for maybe hardcore bible believers ever saw coming.

“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)

The COVID-19 vaccine jab is the 21st-century equivalent of the shot heard round the world with everything surrounding it like biometric digital identification, vaccine passports, Green Zones, Bill A416, global lockdowns, and of course, that persistent boogey-man of climate change, all amount to weapons of warfare not against a virus but against every single person on planet earth.

The COVID-19 virus will one day be all but forgotten, but the dystopian systems that the New World Order is right now putting in place will not.

The new concentration camps are digital [and some times even physical], and the bolt-action Springfield 1903 of WWI fame has been replaced by a syringe containing mRNA vaccines. The target they are shooting at is you.

So much is happening globally right now, as the world is preparing to receive Antichrist after the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church takes place, that it is hard for anyone to keep up with it all, even us here at NTEB.

But with what we do see and with what we do know, we can safely conclude that the biblical last days launched last year, and we are already in the second, if not third phase of the assault.

Many of you have written to me, saying your employer forced you to get vaccinated or lose your jobs, many people are telling me from around the world how their nations are all rolling out mandatory digital identification and things like the Green Pass.

A pastor in Canada is sitting in jail for preaching the gospel and refusing to close down his church.

Bill Gates suddenly became America’s largest farmland owner, and what do you think he will do with all that land?

If you’ve been waiting for WWIII to begin, you are nearly a year too late.