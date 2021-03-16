VAERS: 31,079 Adverse Events 1,524 Deaths From COVID VACCINES!

by Dr. Stella Immanuel

Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received by the system as of Friday of the previous week. This week’s data show that between Dec. 14, 2020, and March 5, a total of 31,079 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 1,524 deaths — an increase of 259 over the previous 7 days — and 5,507 serious injuries, up 1,083 over the same time period.

In the U.S., 85.01 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of March 5.

This week’s VAERS data show:

Of the 1,524 deaths reported as of March 6, 30% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, and 46% occurred in people who became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

Nineteen percent of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.

Fifty-three percent of those who died were male, 45% were female and the remaining death reports did not include gender of the deceased.

The average age of those who died was 77.9 and the youngest death confirmed was a 23-year-old.

As of March 5, 265 pregnant women had reported adverse events related to COVID vaccines, including 85 reports of miscarriage or premature birth. None of the COVID vaccines approved for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) have been tested for safety or efficacy in pregnant women.

There were 1,689 reports of anaphylaxis, with 59% of cases attributed to the Pfizer-Bio-N-Techvaccine and 41% to Moderna.

Remember, Fewer Than ONE PERCENT Of Vaccine Injuries Are Reported To The CDC.

Multiple countries in Europe have put further administration of the COVID vaccine on hold due to concerns of blood clots and other reactions.