UK: 508 Dead and 297,274 Injured Following COVID-19 Experimental Vaccines

The UK Government’s reporting system for COVID vaccine adverse reactions from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released their latest report today, March 11, 2021.
The report covers data collected from December 9, 2020, through February 28, 2021, for the two experimental COVID vaccines currently in use in the U.K. from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
They report a total of 508 deaths and 297,274 injuries.
For the COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine analysis they report:
- 2294 Blood disorders including 1 death
- 1153 Cardiac disorders including 26 deaths
- 5 Congenital disorder
- 819 Ear disorders
- 12 Endocrine disorders
- 1398 Eye disorders
- 10,534 Gastrointestinal disorders including 12 deaths
- 28,915 General disorders including 114 deaths
- 18 Hepatic disorders
- 528 Immune system disorders
- 2059 Infections including 38 deaths
- 458 Injuries including 1 death
- 1073 Investigations
- 587 Metabolic disorders including 1 death
- 12,823 Muscle & tissue disorders
- 24 Neoplasms
- 18.059 Nervous system disorders including 17 deaths
- 34 Pregnancy conditions including 1 death
- 1409 Psychiatric disorders
- 212 Renal & urinary disorders
- 389 Reproductive & breast disorders
- 3986 Respiratory disorders including 14 deaths
- 6809 Skin disorders including 1 death
- 20 Social circumstances
- 58 Surgical & medical procedures
- 1119 Vascular disorders including 1 death
Total reactions for the COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine: 227 deaths and 94,809 injuries
For the COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZeneca analysis they report:
- 1098 Blood disorders including 1 death
- 1922 Cardiac disorders including 39 deaths
- 16 Congenital disorders
- 1217 Ear disorders
- 36 Endocrine disorders
- 2150 Eye disorders
- 22,336 Gastrointestinal disorders including 5 deaths
- 71,732 General disorders including 153 deaths
- 29 Hepatic disorders
- 542 Immune system disorders
- 3839 Infections including 38 deaths
- 916 Injuries including 1 death
- 2436 Investigations
- 2644 Metabolic disorders including 2 deaths
- 24,631 Muscle & tissue disorders
- 18 Neoplasms including 1 death
- 43,951 Nervous system disorders including 19 deaths
- 20 Pregnancy conditions
- 3554 Psychiatric disorders
- 563 Renal & urinary disorders including 1 death
- 297 Reproductive & breast disorders
- 5323 Respiratory disorders including 11 deaths
- 10,507 Skin disorders including 1 death
- 48 Social circumstances
- 151 Surgical & medical procedures including 1 death
- 1635 Vascular disorders including 3 deaths
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZenec vaccine: 275 deaths and 201,622 injuries
For the COVID-19 vaccine brand unspecified analysis they report:
- 2 Blood disorders
- 3 Cardiac disorder including 1 death
- 8 Ear disorders
- 12 Eye disorders
- 83 Gastrointestinal disorders
- 300 General disorders including 2 deaths
- 1 Hepatic disorders
- 1 Immune system disorders
- 12 Infections including 1 death
- 5 Injuries
- 11 Investigations
- 24 Metabolic disorders
- 82 Muscle & tissue disorders
- 186 Nervous system disorders
- 24 Psychiatric disorders
- 8 Renal & urinary
- 1 Reproductive & breast disorders
- 23 Respiratory disorders including 2 deaths
- 49 Skin disorders
- 1 Social circumstances
- 7 Vascular disorders
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine brand unspecified vaccines: 4 deaths and 796 injuries
The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency concludes:
The overall safety experience with both vaccines is so far as expected from the clinical trials.
Based on current experience, the expected benefits of both COVID-19 vaccines in preventing COVID-19 and its serious complications far outweigh any known side effects.
However, 9 other European countries have halted the Oxford University/AstraZeneca experimental COVID shots due to concerns about fatal blood clots.
Source: HealthImpactNews.com / Reference: Gov.uk