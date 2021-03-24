Tulli Papyrus: An Ancient Document That Reveals Flying ‘Fiery Disks’ Described by a Pharaoh

Around the world, Ancient Egypt is famous for many things, such as its magnificently rich and ancient culture, its marvelous civilization, and for its very mysterious deities and some of the most peculiar tales of the ancient world.

It is believed by many that Tulli Papyrus is evidence of ancient flying saucers in the distant past.

Did UFOs use to hover over Ancient Egypt? Could this text be evidence of Alien existence?

However, for some reason, historians have been skeptical about the Tulli Papyrus.

This ancient document tells an incredible tale, a tale that could change the way we look at our past, our future, and the present.

It is believed that this ancient document describes the first written account of a UFO sighting.

Tulli Papyrus records an event which allegedly happened during the 18th dynasty, around 1480 BC.

The Tulli “papyrus” is a translation of a modern transcription of an ancient Egyptian document.

According to this ancient text, the Pharaoh that ruled over Egypt was Thutmose III, and this mass UFO sighting happened around 1480 BC.

Translation Of the ancient document Tulli Papyrus

Here is the translation of the text Tulli Papyrus according to anthropologist R. Cedric Leonard:

“In the year 22, of the third month of winter, sixth hour of the day […] among the scribes of the House of Life it was found that a strange Fiery Disk was coming in the sky. It had no head. The breath of its mouth emitted a foul odor. Its body was one rod in length and one rod in width. It had no voice. It came toward His Majesty’s house.

“Their heart became confused through it, and they fell upon their bellies. They [went] to the king, to report it. His Majesty [ordered that] the scrolls [located] in the House of Life be consulted. His Majesty meditated on all these events which were now going on.

“After several days had passed, they became more numerous in the sky than ever. They shined in the sky more than the brightness of the sun, and extended to the limits of the four supports of heaven […] Powerful was the position of the Fiery Disks.

“The army of the King looked on, with His Majesty in their midst. It was after the evening meal when the Disks ascended even higher in the sky to the south. Fish and other volatiles rained down from the sky: a marvel never before known since the foundation of the country.

“And His Majesty caused incense to be brought to appease the heart of Amun-Re, the god of the Two Lands. And it was [ordered] that the event [be recorded for] His Majesty in the Annals of the House of Life [to be remembered] for ever.”

This incredible event was described as being silent, but with magnificent views of mysterious flying disks highly reflective, shining like the sun.

According to Tulli papyrus, the departure of the otherworldly visitors was marked by a mysterious event, as fish rained down from the heavens.

One more person translated the Tulli papyrus who is, Prince Boris de Rachewiltz.

Following is the translation provided by him.

In the year 22 third month of winter, sixth hour of the day the scribas of the House of Life found it was a circle of fire that was coming in the sky (Though) it had no head, the breadth of its mouth (had) a foul odour.

Its body 1 rod long (about 150 feet) and 1 rod large, It had no voice… They hearts become confused through it; then they laid themselves on the bellies They went to the King ..?) to report it.

His Majesty ordered has been examined as to all which is written in the papyrus-rolls of the House Of Life His Majesty was meditating upon what happened. Now, after some days had passed over these things, Lo! they were more numerous than anything.

They were shining in the sky more than the sun to the limits of the four supports of heaven. Powerful was the position of the fire circles. The army of the king looked on and His Majesty was in the midst of it. It was after supper. Thereupon, they (i.e. the fire circles) went up higher directed to South.

Fishes and volatiles fell down from the sky. (It was) a marvel never occurred since the foundation of this Land! Caused His Majesty to be brought incense to pacify the hearth, what happened in the book of the House of Life to be remembered for the Eternity.

Even though this ancient text does not mention whether the ancient Egyptians did, in fact, establish contact with the otherworldly visitors, it is indeed a very important day in history, both for humanity and the ancient Egyptian Civilization.

It must be noted that it is very unlikely that the ancient Egyptians misinterpreted these “fiery disks” with some sort of astronomical or weather phenomena.

The Ancient Egyptians were experienced and gifted astronomers, and by the year 1500 B.C, they were already experts in the field, meaning that they would have described an astronomical phenomenon in a much different way.

Also, in this ancient document, the “fiery disks” are described as they changed directions in the sky, so we know that these objects didn’t fall, but remained in the Egyptian Sky.

Original Tulli Papyrus has been vanished without a trace

Alberto Tulli (whom the textbook is named after), during a visit to Cairo in 1933, allegedly found an interesting papyrus in an antique shop.

Tulli thought that the papyrus was way too expensive to be bought, so instead he made a replica of the original piece, which was then recopied, replacing the original hieratic script with hieroglyphs; a fact that makes doubters challenge its authenticity.

In order to comprehend this ancient story and its history, the ancient text would need to be studied, but unfortunately, the original papyrus is gone.

Researcher Samuel Rosenberg requested from the Vatican Museum an opportunity to examine this precious document to which he got the following reply:

“The Papyrus Tulli is not the property of the Vatican Museum. It has disappeared, and is no longer traceable.”

Is it possible that the Tulli Papyrus is in fact located in the archives of the Vatican Museum?

Hidden on purpose from the people? If so, then why?

There is a possibility that this could be one of the best-recorded ancient UFO sightings in history.

And if so, is it possible that these otherworldly visitors influenced the ancient Egyptian civilization as Ancient Astronaut theorists believe?

