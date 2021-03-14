Trucker Refuses Mask and is Fired: ‘Will Not be a Collaborator’

TRUCK DRIVER Ryan Messano explains why he refused to wear a mask.

Below, Chuck describes the ordeal that he faced on his return to Canada from the Dominican Republic.

Finally, George comments on states rolling back repressive federal mask mandates.

Fired from my truck driving job at Schneider making $80-$120k a year, plus benefits, for refusing to wear a mask at Target.

“Dear Schneider [meats, his employer], I have had a great experience with Schneider. I have given the company my blood, toil, sweat, and tears, having worked 70 hours nearly every week I’ve been here.

Initially, I was disturbed by having to deliver to Walmart and Target, two of the biggest exploiters of the 1.4 billion slaves in China. But, I said nothing, while I avoid shopping at those two places like the plague.

Today was the final straw. I have to follow my conscience, and Target constantly harassed me to wear a mask. Three reasons that makes no sense.

First, 99.7% of those who get Covid under 70 recover. [It’s actually 99.95% of those under 70 and for people under 45 the infection fatality rate is almost zero].

Second, the masks are not small enough to block coronavirus Microbes,

and Third, The CDC and who both change the definition of a pandemic from death to infections in 2009. Under the original definition, there would be no lock down, and no mandated mask wearing. Due to this I cannot Cooperate with the biggest lie and hoax in human history.

I can no longer cooperate with a deliberate attempt to destroy the American middle class. If I have to lose my job, at least my conscience is still my friend. Here I stand, I can do oh no other, so help me God.

Besides, who does Target think they are, they would be destroyed without their 1.4 billion slaves in China. And, if any of us print out money, we go to jail for forgery, but the owners of the federal reserve own Walmart, China, Target, the media, schools, and tech companies and they get to constantly print out their fake money whenever they want, while creating stupid hoaxes like this virus to justify economically crippling America. I have more money in my bank account than Target has made in the last 10 years, legitimately.”

I am scheduled to get my Class A trucking license in Wyoming this week, and to buy a truck through a company in Tennessee, to quadruple my earnings.

The only reason why I did this is because I had a plan in my back pocket for future employment, as it’s nearly certain defying this bogus lockdown can result in job termination.

I studied the trucking industry for six months. The trucking companies are desperately trying to hire truck drivers who know nothing of America or her history, to create an army of pawns, to uphold the NWO in America, and to ensure that the people are pacified until the bankers are ready to pull the plug.