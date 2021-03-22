the world’s deadliest pandemics by population impact – covid’s placement will surprise you

After a year of the Wuhan Virus and the mayhem it caused across the globe we now have a better picture of just how deadly the coronavirus was compared to other great pandemics in the past.

And, it’s not even close.

Via Carmen Ang, Visual Capitalist:

Even if we accept the official numbers, which are almost certainly not accurate, COVID-19 still ranks way down the chart.

The Visual Capitalist also put together a visual last year on the history of pandemics (via Nicholas LePan):

According to the number of global deaths at that time the coronavirus was one of the smallest pandemics in modern history. Since that time the numbers have escalated for the coronavirus but still don’t compare to the great pandemics of the past.

Important to note: the common flu has almost vanished from the face of the Earth, which made epidemiologist Knut Wittkowski state that “influenza has been renamed COVID-19 in large part.”

Source and reference: TheGatewayPundit.com; Markets.BusinessInsider.com