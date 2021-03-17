Teacher Dies Hours After Getting AstraZeneca COVID Shot in Italy – Manslaughter Investigation Launched

A day after Italy, Germany and the Netherlands joined a growing list of European countries suspending the experimental AstraZenca COVID shots due to reported cases of fatal blood clots, a manslaughter investigation has reportedly been launched in Italy over a 57-year-old clarinet teacher who passed away on Sunday, less than 24 hours after having the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The criminal investigation is to be “completely sure” that the death “cannot be attributed to the above-mentioned inoculation,” prosecutor Teresa Angela Camelio said in a statement. (Source)

Prosecutors in the northern Italian region of Piedmont have also reportedly seized nearly 400,000 doses of the AstraZenca COVID vaccine.

His wife, Simona Riussi, told Italian media her husband went to bed with a high fever after his Saturday appointment. She said she tried to wake him the following morning, but Tognatti could not be revived.

“My husband believed in the vaccine and we must continue to believe in it because it is the only way that can free us from this situation,” she said in a statement to La Repubblica.

Magistrates in Sicily ordered the seizure of a separate batch of AstraZeneca vaccines last week following the sudden deaths of two men who had recently been inoculated. (Source)

Sweden announced earlier today that they have also halted the use of the experimental AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to reports, there are around a dozen European countries who halted the vaccinations with AstraZeneca, but the exact number is difficult to find due to censorship and conflicting reports in the mainstream media.

The experimental AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be given emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA in the U.S. by the end of March, or early April. (Source)

AstraZeneca has faced supply issues in distributing the shots to other countries, and even though the U.S. has tens of millions of doses stored that currently cannot be used since it has not been issued an EUA yet, the Biden administration has reportedly refused to allow AstraZeneca to ship the doses to other countries, signaling that the FDA issuing an EUA to allow the shots to be used in the U.S. is probably a done deal already. (Source)

Source: HealthImpactNews.com