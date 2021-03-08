Research: Mask Mouth Causes Gum Disease, Which Increases Coronavirus Death Risk by 900%

by Ethan Huff

New research has determined that a person with gum disease who tests “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is nine times more likely to die than a “positive” case without gum disease.

Published in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology, the study determined that patients with gum disease showed blood markers of inflammation throughout the body, which could be the cause.

“The results of the study suggest that the inflammation in the oral cavity may open the door to the coronavirus becoming more violent,” said study co-author Professor Lior Shapira of Hebrew University in Israel.

“Oral care should be part of the health recommendations to reduce the risk for severe Covid-19 outcomes,” the president-elect of the European Federation of Periodontology added.

Periodontitis is a serious form of gum disease that affects up to half of all adults worldwide. If left untreated, it can spread throughout the body resulting in eventual death.

The study included 568 patients from Qatar who were diagnosed with the China Flu between February and July 2020. Of these, 40 had “complications,” including admission to the ICU, being placed on a ventilator, or death.

Other factors such as body mass index (BMI), asthma, diabetes, heart disease, blood pressure, and smoking were also taken into account when compiling the data.

In the end, patients with gum disease were found to have an 8.81 times higher risk of death than the others.

These same patients with gum disease also had between a 3.54- and 4.57-times greater risk of needing to go to intensive care or be put on a ventilator due to their condition.

“If a causal link is established between periodontitis and increased rates of adverse outcomes in Covid-19 patients, then establishing and maintaining periodontal health may become an important part of the care of these patients,” the authors wrote.

Masks cause gum disease, which means masks increase risk of coronavirus death

Back in the summer, it was revealed that persistent mask wearing is becoming a leading cause of gum disease.

Two Manhattan dentists came forward to say that they are seeing hordes of new patients with gum disease, all due to them wearing masks on a regular basis.

So, if masks are causing more gum disease and gum disease massively increases a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) patient’s risk of complications and death, then the only logical conclusion with all this is that masks increase the risk of Covid-19 death.

Good luck finding any mainstream news source willing to connect these dots. Nobody seems to want to talk about how masks are anything other than the “kind” and “loving” thing to do, all the while ignoring the fact that wearing a mask does not even confer any protection, according to the latest science.

“This may contribute to the deterioration of patients with Covid-19 and raise the risk of death,” says Prof. Mariano Sanz of the Complutense University of Madrid in Spain.

Oral bacteria, Sanz says, which festers inside people’s masks all day long, is easily inhaled, allowing it to infect the lungs and cause serious health problems.

“Hospital staff should identify Covid-19 patients with periodontitis and use oral antiseptics to reduce transmission of bacteria,” he says.

The study further emphasizes the well-established link between periodontitis and lung diseases such as asthma, pneumonia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. And wearing a mask only further exacerbates the risk of developing these complications.

“This study adds further evidence to the links between oral health and respiratory conditions,” Shapira concludes. “Periodontitis is a common disease but can be prevented and treated.”