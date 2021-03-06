Report: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Killed 40 Times More Old People Than the Virus Itself Would Have

by Ethan Huff

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine killed 40 times more The experimental Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines from Pfizer that were rushed into production and distribution via Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” program are killing far more elderly people than the so-called “virus” itself would have.

A re-analysis of data provided by the Israeli Health Ministry concluded that Pfizer and BioNTech’s messenger RNA (mRNA) gene therapy injections have already killed “about 40 times more (elderly) people than the disease itself would have killed” during a recent five-week vaccination period.

Piggybacking on research from back in January which found that Chinese virus vaccines are “not safer” than the virus itself, this latest study indicts the Trump vaccines for causing more death rather than preventing it.

Dr. Hervé Seligmann, a faculty member at Aix-Marseille University in France demonstrated using a full mathematical analysis that among “those vaccinated and above 65, 0.2% … died during the three-week period between doses, hence about 200 among 100,000 vaccinated.”

“This is to be compared to the 4.91 dead among 100,000 dying from COVID-19 without vaccination,” he added.

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine killed 260 times more young people than the virus itself would have

Seligmann and his colleagues found that the situation is even worse for younger people who are jabbed with Pfizer’s China virus injections.

Among those under the age of 65, the vaccines killed 260 times more people than would have died from the virus itself.

“This scary picture also extends to those below 65,” the researchers wrote. During the five-week vaccination process, “0.05% meaning 50 among 100,000 died.”

“This is to be compared to the 0.19 per 100,000 dying from COVID-19 (who) are not vaccinated … Hence the death rate of this age group increased by 260 (times) during this five-week period of the vaccination process, as compared to their natural COVID-19 death rate,” they added.

Seligmann, who also holds a biology degree from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, declared that he and his team “have no conflicts or interests other than having children in Israel.”

Seligmann and his colleague went on to stipulate that these figures are likely to be far too low because they only account for deaths that occurred in “that short time period” and do “not include AVC and cardiac (and other) events resulting from the inflammatory reactions.”

The numbers also do not “account for long-term complications,” he further explained.

In other words, it is just plain stupid to get a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine based on the science.

The “disease” holds almost no risk of complications for the vast majority of people that “contract” it, and yet millions of people out there have been convinced to take experimental “vaccines” that their manufacturers are not liable for in the event of injury or death.

Keep in mind that these reported injuries and deaths only include those that occurred shortly after the vaccines were administered. It remains to be seen how these vaccinations affect everyone else mid- and long-term.

As revealed by America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), the antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) effects of these Chinese virus vaccines do not provide any protection whatsoever against the virus and will actually make people who receive them more susceptible to disease later on down the road.

“Instead of protecting the person, [it] causes a more severe or lethal disease when the person is later exposed to SARS-CoV-2 in the wild,” AFLDS determined.

“The vaccine amplifies the infection rather than preventing damage.”

Because of this, AFLDS is strongly discouraging people against getting any of these experimental vaccines.

Recognizing the dangers involved, Seligmann and his fellow researchers are doing the same, calling this mass vaccination campaign “a new Holocaust.”