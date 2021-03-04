What’s Happening? 80% of the Nuns in Kentucky Convent Got COVID 2 Days After ‘Vaccine,’ and 3 Died

by David McLoone

Earlier this month, 35 nuns in a northern Kentucky convent received an mRNA-developed COVID-19 “vaccine.” Just two days later, two died and twenty six others tested positive for the virus.

Sister Aileen Bankemper, prioress of the Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg, noted that the monastery was completely locked down, with no movement of people into or out of the premises for some time prior to having the sisters vaccinated:

“We [the Benedictine community] were shocked to have so many [COVID-19] cases since we were being extremely careful, not going out, and not having visitors since the beginning of the pandemic,” Fox19 NOW reported. She even claimed that the sisters “redoubled our efforts after the [Christmas] holiday surge.”

Sister Aileen confirmed in a Facebook post, “Twenty-eight sisters tested positive for COVID-19,” following the jab. “The majority of them were able to get the monoclonal antibodies [antibody infusions] through St. Elizabeth’s Senior Services. Their symptoms are being managed pretty well,” she added.

Two of their members, however, Sister Charles Wolking and Sister Rita Biltz, quickly deteriorated, dying on February 3, two days after receiving their COVID jabs. Neither had expressed symptoms nor had tested positive for the virus prior to taking the vaccine.

Sub-Prioress Sister Nancy Kordenbrok told WKRC that “[b]oth of them were elderly and had some health issues and were not able to compete with COVID.”

At the time, a third sister, Margaret Mary Gough, was admitted to ICU at St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas Hospital with respiratory problems after testing positive for COVID-19 following her first dose of the vaccine.

Sister Nancy initially expressed hope that Sister Margaret Mary was recovering, saying that she is “[c]urrently in ICU, but we think she will be moved from there. She’s doing so much better. She had serious respiratory issues.”

But on February 10, she too was confirmed to have died “from complications of the COVID virus.” One other sister recovered in ICU and was able to return to the monastery.

In an apparent attempt to quell fears about the dangers of the vaccine, Dr. Steven Feagins, the Hamilton County public health director, explained that strong side-effects are “actually way more common than you might think.”

He added that, in cases where the patient suffers side-effects, he recommends simply delaying the second dose: “Whenever you get it, you get it, so we consider the 21 days [between jabs] minimum,” he said.

The remaining sisters are set to receive their second dose of the vaccine in May.

Since the launch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has recorded a total of 929 deaths from December 15, 2020, up to February 12, 2021, accounting for almost 6% of 15,923 adverse events on the system’s report.

1,869 people were hospitalized, 616 of whom were considered to have suffered a life-threatening reaction.

COVID jabs are experimental

Roughly 66.5 million doses have been administered in the U.S. of either one of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccinations offered by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Both were given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December, and, until they are fully licenced by the regulator, are considered experimental.

During LifeSiteNews’ “Unmasking COVID-19” conference, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Eric Nepute and Dr. Pam Popper joined LifeSite’s Stephen Kokx in a panel discussion focused on the science regarding the vaccines, and whether it is right to regard them as the chief protection against COVID-19.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Explains How The MRNA Injections Might Cause Mass Deaths 3-6 Months After Being Injected.

The medics decried even calling the injections “vaccines,” since they did not meet the standards necessary for the term, and warned about the risk of the experimental products themselves attacking the body’s immune response system.

Tenpenny argued that the currently available vaccines do not merit the name vaccine since they don’t “meet any of the standards by which a vaccine is supposed to work: to prevent the spread of infection, to keep you from getting sick, to keep you from being hospitalized, to decrease the amount of illness, to protect people from this contagion that’s out there. It doesn’t meet any of those standards.”

Describing the vaccine manufacturers as having “skipped all the steps” of normal testing and development procedures, Popper noted that “we have no possible hope that this could actually be either safe or effective.”

The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which authorized the use of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca developed COVID vaccines for use in Britain, reported that, between December 8 and February 14, it “has received 197 U.K. reports of suspected ADRs to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in which the patient died shortly after vaccination, 205 reports for the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, and 4 where the brand of vaccine was unspecified.”

UK Government: Over 240 Deaths, 8 Miscarriages And Over 100,000 Side Effects Reported Shortly After Receiving The COVID Experimental MRNA Injection

“The majority of these reports were in elderly people or people with underlying illness,” the MHRA added.

Italy, too, reported major health concerns regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine after the Tribuna di Treviso newspaper reported “dozens and dozens” of teachers and professors in the Treviso region were too ill to teach on Monday morning, having received the vaccine over the weekend. Consequently, two middle schools had to close during the week due to a lack of staff.

Despite the numerous side-effects reported by those who received the vaccine, Michele Mongillo, the director of prevention and public health for the Veneto Region maintained an optimistic position on the effect of AstraZeneca’s abortion-tainted vaccine:

“We have begun the vaccination with AstraZeneca this week; there have been a few local reactions, especially fever. Over six thousand doses were given, and a few cases of local reactions were reported to our offices. It’s a temporary phenomenon, and on the bright side it shows that the immune system is reacting to the vaccine.”

Meanwhile, in France, the same AstraZeneca vaccine has caused so many adverse side-effects that the French vaccination task force (Conseil d’orientation de la stratégie vaccinale) has recommended “a staggering of the vaccination schedule for people working in the same care unit” as well as “the systematic intake of paracetamol just before the injection and in the two following days.”