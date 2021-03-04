According to Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), there were 34 cases reported where pregnant women suffered from spontaneous miscarriages or stillbirths post COVID-19 vaccination in the USA, and 8 cases in the UK.

Such adverse events that occur after vaccination are reported by VAERS. It is a passive reporting system that facilitates people to submit a report of an adverse event post vaccination. VAERS is run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Though it is not necessary that all the adverse events reported to VAERS are caused by the vaccination. VAERS denotes miscarriages as spontaneous abortions or abortions.

25 cases of spontaneous miscarriages occurred in the first trimester. These women were vaccinated by Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. 4 cases of stillbirths were detected in either the second or third trimester.

[As for the U.K., the two vaccines currently in use in the country are the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford University/ AstraZeneca.]

As per an online resource on health-related issues, named ‘Verywell Health’: “Research suggests that between 10% and 20% of women with a medically confirmed pregnancy will end in miscarriage. Eighty percent of these will occur during the first trimester.”

In two different cases women from Tennessee and Indiana suffered a miscarriage within 13 and 5 days respectively after being vaccinated by Pfizer vaccine.

Similar cases were reported in Michigan and Virginia after the pregnant women were vaccinated by the Pfizer vaccine.

As per Dr. Shelley Cole, MD, an OB-GYN and a member of America’s Frontline Doctors:

“As an obstetrician-gynecologist, it is a concern.” Cole added: “We’re [now] throwing science and the scientific medicine method out the window and jeopardizing pregnancies and future pregnancies.”

“It concerns me that the CDC says that there are no studies, but it’s okay to get it and you don’t even need to discuss it with your doctor,” Cole added. “I mean this is the opposite of everything that the scientific models and methods, and standard of care has been for a century.”

In its guidance on “Vaccination Considerations for People who are Pregnant or Breastfeeding,” the CDC says that pregnant or lactating women who are “part of a group recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccine, such as healthcare personnel, may choose to be vaccinated”.

Since there is no data available regarding the “effects of mRNA vaccines on the breastfed infant or on mild production/excretion,” yet the vaccine is “not thought to be a risk to the breastfeeding infant.”

The World Health Organization said it does not recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women unless they are at high risk of exposure, such as a health care practitioner.

“Pregnant women are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 than non-pregnant women, and COVID-19 has been associated with an increased risk of pre-term birth,” the WHO said. “However, due to insufficient data, WHO does not recommend the vaccination of pregnant women at this time.”

The reason that there is no accurate data available for pregnant women is that both Pfizer and Moderna didn’t perform clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine on the pregnant and lactating women.

However, Pfizer is now conducting second and third phase trials on pregnant women who are in their second or third trimester.

Dr. Denise Jamieson, MD, MPH, chair of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine, says:

“I think one of the other things that’s really important is just because we think the benefits outweigh the risks, that doesn’t let us off the hook in terms of describing the risks,” Jamieson added.

“And I think that’s one thing that I’m concerned about is that, you know, 15,000 women have been vaccinated, pregnant persons have been vaccinated, and yet we really have stunningly little safety information and that’s not okay.”

According to Intermountain Healthcare doctors women who were recently vaccinated for COVID-19 may show symptoms of Breast Cancer as a side-effect of the vaccine.

An American doctor from Wisconsin, Dr Sara Beltrán Ponce had a miscarriage just days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Recently, the deaths of elderly who recovered from COVID-19, but died after the vaccine was administered, have raised questions.

Moreover, a group of researchers in the The Lancet medical journal have warned that Covid-19 vaccines currently in development could increase the risk of acquiring HIV, potentially leading to an increase in infections.

Meanwhile, American federal officials are investigating COVID-19 vaccine recipients who developed the rare blood disorder thrombocytopenia, with at least several cases resulting in death.

