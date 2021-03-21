MASSIVE Anti-Lockdown Protests Rage Worldwide: ‘Burn Your Masks!’

Thousands, and possibly tens-of-thousands of protesters across Europe marched on Saturday against continued government lockdowns [which are illegal] and other pandemic restrictions based on questionable [or no] science — which have resulted in mass unemployment, destroyed small businesses, stoked widespread depression and mental illness, and cost taxpayers trillions to keep the whole ship from sinking.

Protesters in United Kingdom (London), Germany, France, Sweden, The Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Japan, Austria (Vienna) and elsewhere came out for the Worldwide Rally for Freedom.

In central London, thousands of anti-lockdown activists were seen walking through Hyde Park, chanting “stand up, take our freedom back!”

[The mainstream media is either not reporting the massive protests, or downplaying the amplitude in very brief mentions before getting back to the fear programming.]

This is by far the BIGGEST UK protest I have seen. They will not be able to police these crowds. #RightToProtest #londonprotest #lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/w6MbYpBMWT — Anna Brees (@BreesAnna) March 20, 2021

“Stop destroying our kids’ lives”

Huge crowd shuts down traffic in central #London at anti-lockdown protest. The UK has been in strict lock down since December. pic.twitter.com/UwVxjrwi1i — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 20, 2021

Anti Lockdown Protest in London right now! “Stand up get you freedom back!”

“Burn your mask!” chants 📣 It’s good to see the old boys out & fighting! 👨🏼‍🦳 pic.twitter.com/1AFct0BhqL — 𓂀 (@chatroomchakra) March 20, 2021

In Germany, police used pepper spray on protesters in the city of Kassel, where 15,000 – 20,000 demonstrators showed up, according to the Daily Mail. Some 1,800 officers were placed on standby in Berlin.

Scuffles breaking out between police and anti Coronavirus lockdown protesters in Germany as protests take place across the world. pic.twitter.com/4arC4OZkoq — 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021

In Melbourne, Australia, protesters chanting “Free to speak. Free to breathe” came out by the thousands.

The Netherlands:

Kort daarna dit; men vormt een lijn met oud #militairen en zorgmedewerkers op het #museumplein. pic.twitter.com/1AUP8c7BBX — Owen (@_owenobrien_) March 20, 2021

Veterans form a line of defence for anti lockdown protesters in Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/3HI6xMCJYs — 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021

Japan:

Japan out in force today protesting against the Coronavirus lockdown. pic.twitter.com/cJa9Kik4u4 — 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021

Vienna:

Belgium:

Huge protests in Belgium too as the world unites against Coronavirus tyranny. pic.twitter.com/4hFQPHxISb — 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021

This is what happens when you destroy economies based on questionable [or no] science.

