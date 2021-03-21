skynews london protest lockdown 5311621
MASSIVE Anti-Lockdown Protests Rage Worldwide: ‘Burn Your Masks!’

Thousands, and possibly tens-of-thousands of protesters across Europe marched on Saturday against continued government lockdowns [which are illegal] and other pandemic restrictions based on questionable [or no] science — which have resulted in mass unemployment, destroyed small businesses, stoked widespread depression and mental illness, and cost taxpayers trillions to keep the whole ship from sinking.

Protesters in United Kingdom (London), Germany, France, Sweden, The Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Japan, Austria (Vienna) and elsewhere came out for the Worldwide Rally for Freedom.

skynews london protest lockdown 5311621

Anti-lockdown protests in London, UK / Photo via PA

In central London, thousands of anti-lockdown activists were seen walking through Hyde Park, chanting “stand up, take our freedom back!”

[The mainstream media is either not reporting the massive protests, or downplaying the amplitude in very brief mentions before getting back to the fear programming.]

In Germany, police used pepper spray on protesters in the city of Kassel, where 15,000 – 20,000 demonstrators showed up, according to the Daily Mail. Some 1,800 officers were placed on standby in Berlin.

central germany anti lockdown protests

Pictured: Protestors take part in a march demanding the compliance of basic rights and an end of the restrictive coronavirus measures in Kassel, central Germany, on March 20 / AFP via Getty Images

protesters clashed with police in germany and croatia on saturday

Protesters clashed with police in Germany and Croatia on Saturday as new lockdowns were introduced in France, Poland and Ukraine to battle a third wave of coronavirus. Pictured: Demonstrators clash with police in Kassel, central Germany (via the Daily Mail)

anti lockdown protests germany

In Melbourne, Australia, protesters chanting “Free to speak. Free to breathe” came out by the thousands.

More:

The Netherlands:

Japan:

Vienna:

Belgium:

This is what happens when you destroy economies based on questionable [or no] science.

Source: ZeroHedge.com

