israeli jews petition international criminal court, say israel’s mandatory covid vaccines violate nuremberg code

by Tom Pappert

The group believes that Jews are being experimented on en masse, in a program similar to the Nazi regime in Germany.

Israel became one of the first nations in the world to mandate COVID-19 vaccines, and to introduce a COVID passport system that would only allow individuals to participate in society – including commerce – after they received the vaccine and were approved to join the system.

In Israel, Refusing COVID-19 Vaccination Means ‘Your Life Is Basically Over’

Now, a group of Israeli Jews are suing the Netanyahu administration in international court, making the case that Israel is violating the Nuremberg Code by essentially making Israelis subject to a medical experiment using the controversial vaccines.

Reporting for Church Militant, Jules Gomes wrote:

The Anshe Ha-Emet (People of the Truth) fellowship — comprising Israeli doctors, lawyers, campaigners and concerned citizens — complained to the ICC prosecutor at the Hague, accusing the government of conducting a national “medical experiment” without first seeking “informed consent.”

“When the heads of the Ministry of Health as well as the prime minister presented the vaccine in Israel and began the vaccination of Israeli residents, the vaccinated were not advised, that, in practice, they are taking part in a medical experiment and that their consent is required for this under the Nuremberg Code,” the Anshe Ha-Emet suit states.

Tel Aviv-based firm A. Suchovolsky & Co. Law argues that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s agreement with Pfizer and Netanyahu’s own admission make it clear that Israel’s warp-speed vaccination campaign “is indeed a medical experiment and that this was the essence of the agreement.”

The complaint has now been accepted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), and will be considered.

The Nuremberg Code was “written after Nazi doctors were put on trial for performing their medical experiments on concentration camp prisoners, stipulates that it is deeply unethical to force or coerce a person to take part in medical experiments,” according to a Jewish anthropologist.

Those behind the lawsuit believe this is especially relevant after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called Israel the “world’s lab” due to its ready acceptance of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after an Israeli group decried the country’s green passport system, which allows only those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine or developed immunity from the virus to engage in commerce and leave their homes, as “demonic” and a “second Holocaust.” National File reported:

“What happened that we have strayed so far into a delirious state of total insanity? Where people are actually cheering on this demonic, wicked agenda? My grandfather was the only survivor out of his whole family of the Holocaust, and this is exactly how it started: With discrimination, with essential and nonessential businesses, with people saying that Jews were second class citizens,” said Rosinger.

“Now, it’s not about Jews, it’s not about Arab, it’s not about that. It’s about who will take the vaccination.” He added, “If you don’t do it, you’re wicked, you’re evil, you’re a second class citizen.”

Rosinger then explained the level of what he believes to be manipulation and coercion that are being employed in Israel to convince citizens to take the vaccine and become part of the green passport system.

“High level government officials are saying you should send the police to people’s houses that aren’t being vaccinated. Release the names of people that aren’t being vaccinated,” said Rosinger. “Go to their houses? Release their names? What kind of manipulation, what kind of bullying, what kind of wicket, tyrannical agenda is this?”

While the ICC was created to pursue charges against those who engaged in the Nazi genocide of Jewish people, some argue that “The International Criminal Court (ICC) was established as a court of last resort to try the perpetrators of some of the world’s worst crimes. It has been widely recognized that the ICC has no jurisdiction over Israel” and that “Any other conclusion is the outcome of a politicized process which upholds a wrong interpretation of international law.”