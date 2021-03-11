In Israel, Refusing COVID-19 Vaccination Means ‘Your Life is Basically Over’

Many Americans are unaware of it but halfway around the world in Israel, refusing to get vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is now a death sentence.

While they are not yet chopping people’s heads off for refusing the jab (see Revelation 20:4), the Israel government has made it a requirement to get vaccinated in order to live a “new normal” life.

“When you don’t take the vaccine, your life is basically over,” warns Ilana Rachel in a video about what is taking place in the Holy Land.

“No entrance to shopping malls. No more theater visits. Children about 16 who did not take the injection are not allowed to take their exams. Protesting parties in the Knesset are brought to silence and threatened by the military.”

Rachel goes on to explain that the government of Israel actually revoked the medical license of an opposing party leader for speaking in defiance of the vaccine mandate, calling it “medical apartheid.”

“City council receives medical dossiers to check if you took the vaccine,” Rachel further says. “Israel became the hell on earth because of the Covid lie. The rest of the world will follow if we do nothing.”

Getting vaccinated will decrease your resistance to and willpower against the final installments of the Mark of the Beast

Rachel is part of a human rights movement that was expanded into its own political party due to the ongoing horrors surrounding the Wuhan flu and the Israeli government’s draconian response to it.

This political party is of course being censored by the powers that be, which include Donald Trump’s friend Benjamin Netanyahu, who implemented his own “Operation Warp Speed” of sorts to mass vaccinate the Israeli people as quickly as possible.

Fortunately in the United States, at least for now, mandatory vaccination is not a thing – and hopefully it will stay that way.

Unfortunately for Israel, it is a thing and people living there are having to make a tough decision.

Either the Israeli people let the medical deep state jab them and reprogram their DNA in order to buy, sell and eat, or they reject the shot and be ostracized, possibly starving to death as a result.

Even if the jab itself is not the full Mark of the Beast as some claim, it does, in fact, rewrite a person’s genetic blueprints.

This means that instead of being an “organic” human, a person vaccinated for the Wuhan flu becomes a GMO (genetically modified) person.

Moderna Admits: mRNA Jabs Are An ‘Operating System’ Designed To Program Humans

It is also possible that these Wuhan virus vaccines are reprogramming recipients in such a way that later on down the road they will no longer have the willpower or understanding to reject the full Mark of the Beast, making acceptance of it their inevitable fate.

Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines would seem to be Part One of the Mark of the Beast rollout, with more components and parts soon to come.

Much like how a building also needs a foundation, these injections are laying the groundwork for the ongoing construction of the Mark of the Beast inside people’s bodies, or temples, which are being defiled with an abomination that makes desolate.

“This sounds like Holocaust 2.0,” wrote one commenter on YouTube.

“In the EU (European Union) it is already happening with the new mandatory vaccine passport, without which you won’t be able to do anything,” wrote another.

