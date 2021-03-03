electronic bracelets for returnees to israel
Israel Implements ‘Freedom Bracelet’ Tracking Device for Travelers (For a Virus With a 99.95% Survival Rate for People Under 70)

This is definitely NOT freedom.

by Steve Watson

Photo by Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

Israel has rolled out what it is calling a ‘Freedom bracelet’, a tracking device that will serve as an alternative to a two-week quarantine for anyone entering the country from abroad.

The device, which looks like a smart watch is being produced by a company called SuperCom, which has previously worked with governments of several countries on systems to track and monitor prisoners.

Ordan Trabelsi, the CEO of SuperCom, said “We call it a ‘freedom bracelet’ because we are not locking anybody up, but rather giving them the opportunity to go home.”

… And be tracked by the government if they try to leave their house.

“Nobody is forced to do it, but for those who are interested, it gives them another option: more flexibility,” Trabelsi added.

So, the choices are be locked up for two weeks in a military-administered quarantine hotel, or take the tracking bracelet.

[For a virus with a 99.95% survival rate for people under 70].

It doesn’t really sound like ‘freedom’.

The development comes at the same time as a court ruling demanding that the country’s domestic spy agency the Shin Bet must back off Covid-19 contact-tracing surveillance.

The court ruled that the efforts are “draconian” and a threat to democracy in the country, and can only be used in emergencies.

Israel is also operating a two tier society where those who have been vaccinated have a ‘green pass’ to go where they want, and those who haven’t must stay under lockdown.

