mps, medical experts, & victim families demand inquiry into deaths wrongly certified as covid 19

Top medical experts and grieving families also including MPs are demanding an inquiry as they think too many fatalities and deaths had been wrongly certified as Covid-19. These deaths were being blamed on the coronavirus and raises many questions over increasing the death toll.

According to one funeral director this was a national scandal. The claims are part of a Daily Mail investigation that raises serious questions over the spiraling death toll.

As per an article by Bel Mooney, death of his 99-year old father was recorded as Covid-19, but he had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and dementia.

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat MP said:

‘The Government should call a public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic immediately with an interim investigation into all Covid deaths that should report as soon as possible’.

Medical experts mentioned pressure on doctors to include coronavirus as the main cause of death.

Professor Clare Gerada, former chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said:

‘When this all comes out in the wash, we will find out we have over-recorded Covid-19 as a cause of death.’

However, a Department of Health spokesman said:

‘We are confident the death statistics are robust and provide an accurate picture of those who have sadly died from the virus. The guidance to doctors completing a medical certificate of cause of death explains they are expected to state cause of death to the best of their medical knowledge and belief.’

Richard Vautrey, who chairs the British Medical Association’s GP committee, said the toll may have been overstated at the beginning of the pandemic when testing was not widely available and ‘cause of death would have been based on best judgement of clinical symptoms’.

One of the victims was Jessie Wylde whose death was registered as COVID-19.

She was 83, a resident at Aldergrove Manor care home and had COPD, dementia and lung condition. There were no confirmed covid cases the time she died.

She was transferred to the city’s New Cross Hospital where she was getting treatment for lung issues. 3 months after leaving the hospital, she died and the doctor confirmed she had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Despite the absence of Covid outbreak in Aldergrove, despite being treated for COPD, despite being not testing positive for coronavirus, her death was registered as COVID-19. This decision was made by an on-call doctor.

Her son Gary said ‘I told the registrar that I would not accept this. I will never, ever allow the cause of my mother’s death to be registered as Covid.’

Mr Wylde, 59, who knew Jessie contacted a regular doctor of Aldergrove.

‘The doctor explained to me that in the absence of a test, doctors are encouraged to put down Covid on death certificates,’ he said.

But he agreed that my mother was suffering from COPD and severe dementia, and he also agreed to get the death certificate changed. This only happened because I challenged it.

‘I didn’t want my mother to become just another statistic,’ explained Mr Wylde. ‘The least she deserved was to have the right information included on her death certificate.’

Now the word COVID-19 has been removed from her death certificate.

