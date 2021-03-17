healthy mom, 39, in utah dies of organ failure four days after moderna covid injection

On Feb. 5, 2021, four days after being given a second dose of the experimental Moderna mRNA COVID-19 “vaccine,” Kassidi Kurill died reportedly of ‘multiple organ failure.’1 2

She was a healthy 39-year old single Mom with no known health problems, who worked as a surgical tech for several plastic surgeons in Ogden, Utah.

An autopsy is being performed, but the Utah Department of Health’s chief medical examiner maintains that Kassidi’s death was only “temporally related” to the vaccination and that none of the other three deaths that have occurred in Utah following COVID shots were certified as vaccine-related deaths either.3 4 5

The first public report of Kassidi’s death was made on Mar. 10 by Salt Lake City’s 2KUTV station during an investigation into COVID-19 reactions reported to the federally operated Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).6

Kassidi’s father is a retired Hill Air Force Base fighter pilot, who told KUTV that his youngest daughter was “healthy, happy and active, the greatest mom you every saw in your life, and then she was so sick that, in less than 12 hours, intubated and on life support.”

Not Worried Because Flu-Like Symptoms After COVID Shots are “normal”

Kassidi and her nine-year old daughter, Emilia, had lived with Kassidi’s parents since Emilia was born.

Kassidi experienced a sore arm after her first Moderna COVID “vaccination” and her father said that his daughter’s arm was sore immediately after the second vaccination, too.

According to Kassidi’s sister, Kristin, the day that Kassidi got her second dose she started feeling ill that evening but wasn’t worried because after the shot “everyone from her work had flu-like symptoms, so we thought it was normal.”7

Kassidi stayed in bed the second and third day but on the fourth day post-vaccination, she asked her dad to drive her to the local emergency room. Her father told KUTV that he woke up that morning to his daughter asking for help.

“She came in early and said her heart was racing and she felt like she needed to get to the emergency room.”

In the emergency room, Kassidi started throwing up, and a blood test revealed her liver was not functioning.8

Kassidi was flown to a trauma center, where a liver transplant could be performed but, before a transplant could be done, her liver, kidney and heart shut down. Her father said that she died 30 hours after they arrived in the emergency room.9

Proving Vaccine Injury As a Cause of Death “Almost Never Happens”

The Utah State Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Eric Christensen commented on Kassidi’s death and was quoted as saying that proving vaccine injury as a cause of death almost never happens.

He said,10

“Did the vaccine cause this? I think that would be very hard to demonstrate in an autopsy.”

Christensen told KUTV that he could only think of one instance where a death could be attributed to a vaccine – when a person has anaphylaxis and dies almost instantaneously after vaccination.

Although the mRNA vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have acknowledged that anaphylaxis does occur after mRNA COVID-19 “vaccinations,”11 12 they have declined to link any of the deaths that have occurred as causally related to the experimental vaccines.13 14

In addition to anaphylaxis and multiple organ failure, there have been other reports of serious health problems following mRNA COVID shots, like immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) leading to death in apparently healthy people.15

Moderna Admits: mRNA Jabs Are An ‘Operating System’ Designed To Program Humans

There are Legitimate Questions About Sudden Death After COVID-19 Shots

The sudden death reports following COVID-19 vaccinations keep rolling in.

A number of the deaths being reported by mainstream media outlets in the U.S. and Europe are in older adults with co-existing health problems.16 17

Their deaths are more easily written off as “coincidentally” related to vaccination, with the assumption by doctors and public health officials that it was co-morbidities, such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart, lung and kidney disease and other health conditions, which caused the sudden death.18 19

However, when a healthy man or woman, especially younger adults, exhibit symptoms and then drop dead suddenly after getting a COVID-19 shot, it raises many legitimate questions.

To date, legitimate questions are being automatically dismissed by doctors and public health officials as not relevant because, they say, death is only “temporally” and not causally related to vaccination.20

Did you know? The MRNA COVID-19 Technology Is NOT A Vaccine

It’s All a “Coincidence”

William Schaffner, MD, Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt School of Medicine, who has been a consultant for vaccine manufacturers Sanof-Pasteur, MedImmune, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Wyeth and Merck & Co,21 reportedly told ABC News recently that, “we should all try to resist the temptation of assuming these events are related.”

He used this old canard to conveniently sweep COVID-19 vaccine related deaths under the carpet:22

“We all know that the rooster crows before the dawn, but we don’t think the rooster makes the sun come up, simply because they are related in time.”

This “coincidence” excuse has been used for more than a century by defensive doctors to escape responsibility for what happens to people when they obey a doctor’s order and end up being brain injured or dying after vaccination.

It was used to explain away the toxicity of crude whole cell pertussis (DPT) vaccine24 24 25 and it is being used to explain away the toxicity of newer vaccines like Gardasil.26

It is a convenient excuse that was invalidated in 1986 when the U.S. Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986,27 28 a law that was supposed to help prevent vaccine injuries and deaths and financially support families of vaccine victims but was systematically gutted by Congress and federal agencies over three decades.29 30 31 32

Speaking about all these endless “coincidences” of people dying immediately or days after being vaccinated for COVID-19, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board chairman Robert F. Kennedy Jr stated:

“Coincidence is turning out to be quite lethal to COVID vaccine recipients.” Kennedy adds, “If the clinical trials are good predictors, the rate of coincidence is likely to increase dramatically after the second shot.” (Reference)

Each Death Must Be Fully Investigated

The COVID-19 vaccines being aggressively promoted in the U.S. are still experimental and have not been officially licensed yet by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Each and every serious reaction, especially sudden death, must be fully investigated by health officials, not immediately assumed to be unrelated.

Vaccine manufacturers and public health officials owe it to the families, whose loved ones have died after experimental COVID-19 vaccines, to provide the basic science research that explains the full range of biological effects on the human body when experimental mRNA or adenovirus vectored COVID-19 vaccines are injected.

Families deserve to know why it is not biologically plausible for a COVID vaccine to have caused a death that occurs within hours or days of vaccination.

Assumptions and denials are not enough. Where is the science?

Source: TheVaccineReaction.org / References:

ABC News, Barbara Loe Fisher, CDC, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19, DPT vaccine, Eric Christensen, FDA, Food and Drug Administration, GlaxoSmithKline, GSK, Kassidi Kurill, KUTV, MedImmune, Merck, Moderna, mRNA vaccines, National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, Novartis, Ogden, pertussis vaccine, Salt Lake City, Sanof-Pasteur, Utah, Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, VAERS, William Schaffner, Wyeth