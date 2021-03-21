Earlier this week, investigations in Europe found that the experimental AstraZeneca COVID vaccines have caused fatal blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the government body in Europe that approves emergency use for the experimental vaccines, even admitted that they saw blood clots develop “in a few cases” and even saw blood clots develop in the brain.

But they determined that they did not have enough evidence to establish a definitive link between the experimental AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and the blood clots, and told countries to resume vaccinating people because “the benefits outweigh the risks.” (Story here).

Very important article on the subject: Chief Norwegian Investigator Confirms AstraZeneca Vaccine Caused Rare Blood Clots Due To Unexpected Immune Reaction

The U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) states:

“The known and potential benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine must outweigh the known and potential risks of the vaccine for use under what is known as an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).” (Source)

Since the U.S. has given three EUAs to experimental COVID vaccines now, they want you to believe that the “benefits outweigh the risks.”

As of this week, the CDC is reporting 1,739 deaths and 38,444 recorded injuries in VAERS following injections of the experimental COVID shots, and these are voluntary reports that historically have been estimated to be less than 1% of actual adverse events following vaccines that are reported to VAERS.

So what are the actual “benefits” to these experimental COVID injections? The media and health bureaucrats want the public to believe that they will prevent you from contracting and spreading the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

But this is what the FDA guidelines, which were written for the EUAs, state (it is almost exactly the same for all three current COVID EUA shots):

This Fact Sheet contains information to help you understand the risks and benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which you may receive because there is currently a pandemic of COVID-19.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is a vaccine and may prevent you from getting COVID-19.

There is no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

Read this Fact Sheet for information about the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine may not protect everyone.

HAS THE PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE BEEN USED BEFORE?

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is an unapproved vaccine. In clinical trials, approximately 20,000 individuals 16 years of age and older have received at least 1 dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF THE PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE?

In an ongoing clinical trial, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19 following 2 doses given 3 weeks apart. The duration of protection against COVID-19 is currently unknown.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS OF THE PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE?

Side effects that have been reported with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine include:

• injection site pain

• tiredness

• headache

• muscle pain

• chills

• joint pain

• fever

• injection site swelling

• injection site redness

• nausea

• feeling unwell

• swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy)

• non-severe allergic reactions such as rash, itching, hives, or swelling of the face

• severe allergic reactions

There is a remote chance that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to one hour after getting a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

For this reason, your vaccination provider may ask you to stay at the place where you received your vaccine for monitoring after vaccination.

Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include:

• Difficulty breathing

• Swelling of your face and throat

• A fast heartbeat

• A bad rash all over your body

• Dizziness and weakness

These may not be all the possible side effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Serious and unexpected side effects may occur. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is still being studied in clinical trials. (Source)

This “fact sheet” (one exists for each experimental COVID shot on the FDA.gov website) is supposed to be given to everyone before receiving one of the experimental shots.

It clearly states that this is not an approved vaccine, that it “may not protect everyone,” and that “the duration of protection against COVID-19 is currently unknown.”

It also lists several potential side effects, and that “serious and unexpected side effects may occur.”

Government health bureaucrats have stated that even after you are inoculated with one of these shots, that you still are supposed to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Since this mass COVID “vaccination” campaign started just about 3 months ago, we have published multiple stories where people tested positive and contracted COVID after vaccination.

One of the most extraordinary examples of this happened at a Kentucky monastery, where two nuns died and 28 out of the 35 nuns at a Northern Kentucky monastery tested positive for COVID just two days after receiving their first experimental mRNA COVID injections.

This monastery had gone through the entire “pandemic” up until that point with no cases, and no deaths. No visitors were ever even allowed inside. (Story here).

But for this situation, and many other similar situations where “outbreaks” of COVID happened directly after vaccination, we were told this was just a “coincidence” and that it could not possibly be due to the vaccines.

Full immunity from COVID, we were all told, did not happen until 2 weeks after the second dose, therefore in all these cases we were told that they caught the virus somehow just before they were vaccinated, or shortly after before immunity started.

Well, now that we are 3 months into the mass COVID vaccination campaign with these experimental shots, with 1 out of 6 adults in the U.S. now fully vaccinated with two doses, there are still cases where people are testing positive and contracting COVID more than 2 weeks after receiving the second dose.

They are being called “breakthrough cases,” and we are being told they are “rare.”

But how can they be called “rare” when only 1 out of 6 adults in the U.S. have now had both doses, and most of those very recently? How many of those fully vaccinated have even bothered to be tested for COVID, because they believe they are “safe” now?

I know of one medical service company, for example, that told their employees that if they got the COVID vaccine, they would not have to be tested for 90 days, and were therefore guaranteed continuous work during that time, because if they tested positive for COVID, they had to miss two weeks of work while being quarantined.

Some of these stories of fully vaccinated individuals testing positive for COVID are now starting to make their way into the corporate media, as Spectrum News out of St. Petersburg, Florida is reporting:

What are being called “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 are popping up across the U.S. They’re people who test positive 14 days or more after receiving their last dose of the vaccine.

“It still is shocking that I’m positive. I have no symptoms,” home health worker Hanna Rewerts said.

The 27-year-old’s vaccination card shows she received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on January 12.

She said she found out she was positive on March 18 from one of the routine tests she takes weekly for work. Believing it might be a false positive, Rewerts said she took a rapid test, which also came back positive.

She said her mother and two other family members – all fully vaccinated – also tested positive this week. They are experiencing symptoms.

“My biggest question right now is – is it still effective in my system?” Rewerts asked of the vaccine.

Rewerts is currently isolating. She said she was told by the health department that she can resume normal activities on March 25, as long as she’s not experiencing symptoms.

“I think I’d just want people to continue to educate themselves about the vaccine and what’s best for them and their family. I still am happy that I got it, but I really would like there to be more research on the effectiveness,” she said.

In addition to media reports of breakthrough cases in Florida outside Tampa Bay, the Minnesota Health Department released an advisory earlier this month saying it was investigating instances in that state.

It’s asking health care providers to report breakthrough cases so that it can look into them further, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Oregon Health Authority announced last month it was also investigating breakthrough cases. (Source.)

And yet, these “health authorities” are trying to down play these “breakthrough cases” by stating that this was expected, because they also saw it in the trials.

“Such cases are not unexpected. Clinical trials of both vaccines presently in use included breakthrough cases,” OHA wrote in a Facebook post made before the Johnson & Johnson vaccine became the third available option. (Source)

OK, so what exactly are the “benefits” that “outweigh the risk” of being permanently disabled or killed by one of these shots then?

Spectrum News interviewed a “health authority,” Dr. Michael Teng, an associate professor of medicine in the University of South Florida’s College of Medicine, who stated:

“These things will happen, and they will happen at some rate. But just to reiterate, the vaccines are very effective at what they’re meant to do, which is to block symptomatic, and especially severe, COVID,” Teng said.

I saw a meme on social media this week that seems to accurately describe what we are currently seeing with these experimental COVID injections.

And yet, the public is still, at least at this point, trusting the “health authorities” that the “benefits far outweigh the risks.”

Source: HealthImpactNews.com