first court case against mandatory covid vaccination filed in new mexico
First Court Case Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination Filed in New Mexico

In this interview, Spiro Skouras is joined by Attorney Ana Garner of New Mexico.

Garner represents her client Isaac Legaretta, an officer at the Doña Ana County Detention Center and a military veteran, who is suing the county over its new policy for first responders to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations or face termination.

Attorney Garner explains the significance of this case and what is at stake, as it is the first of its kind and may set a new standard for legal precedent regarding mandatory vaccination.

Garner says she is prepared to take this case to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Spiro and Ana Garner also discuss another case of hers that is ongoing currently. A case that challenges not only the Governor of New Mexico, but the emergency itself.

Also note: we are all protected by the Nuremberg Code against forced vaccinations, and especially against any form of experimental medicine.

You can see this important interview on the free speech platform BitChute below:

Absolute Must-read: Legal Team Wants ‘Second Nuremberg Tribunal’ To Try Global Lockdown Promoters For Crimes Against Humanity.

Sources: ActivistPost.com; BitChute.com

