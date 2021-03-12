Watch Fauci Admitting There Is No ‘Science’ Behind Continued Lockdown

In a rare moment of truth of CNN Wednesday, Anthony Fauci admitted that there is no scientific reason why people who have had the COVID vaccine are still having their freedoms restricted.

CNN host John Berman asked Fauci “What’s the science behind not saying it’s safe for people who have been vaccinated – received two doses, to travel?”

“When you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, you’ve got to make a judgment call,” Fauci replied, declaring that Americans will just have to trust the CDC:

Fauci, asked “what’s the science” for denying vaccinated Americans a return to travel, can’t explain. “When you don’t have the data and you don’t have the actual evidence, you’ve got to make a judgment call." pic.twitter.com/lftvNzgA6J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2021

As we reported this week, CNN announced that the CDC is graciously allowing vaccinated Americans some ‘limited freedoms’, prompting a huge backlash on social media where people pointed out that the health body doesn’t grant anyone their God given freedoms.

The CDC does not give or take my freedom. — Rob M (@Dr_RobM) March 8, 2021

So, there is no science and the CDC is making a judgement call about how ‘free’ Americans can be. Hmmm.

"We need data, and science. First we will see what vaccinated people do in their house, then where they travel, go to a store or a haircut." Sounds like a centrally planned economy of a socialist state. USA IS DEAD. — Rodrigo (@RodrigoFaria94) March 10, 2021

Fauci's house of cards is crashing. https://t.co/WCMBngKs93 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 10, 2021

The Infallible Fauci is a fraud and should be ignored at this point. Go live your lives instead of praying at the alter of overpaid government stooges who are drunk on power they never intend to give away. https://t.co/rA9oKOrmEb — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 10, 2021

Anthony Fauci Turns Tyrant: COVID-19 Spreads Because Americans Have Too Much Freedom

The guy is a fraud. Maybe he wasn't when it started, but he is now. https://t.co/kJganWj2Mx — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 10, 2021

