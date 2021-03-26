European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’: 3,964 DEAD and 162,610 Injured

by Brian Shilhavy

The European database of suspected drug reaction reports, EudraVigilance, is now tracking reports of injuries and deaths following the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:

This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions).

These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines.

EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001.

This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public.

The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation.

The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects.

Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information. (Source)

CDC Adds Another 200+ Recorded Deaths This Week Following COVID Experimental ‘Vaccines’, Brining The Total To 1,739 DEAD

Their report through March 13, 2021 lists 3,964 deaths and 162,610 injuries following injections of three experimental COVID-19 shots:

COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414), COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH (TOZINAMERAN), and COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19).

There is also data for a fourth experimental COVID “vaccine,” COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S). We have not included data from the Johnson and Johnson COVID shot in this report, but will do so in future reports.

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the three COVID-19 shots we are including here, and here is the summary data through March 13, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 2,540 deaths and 102,100 injuries to 13/03/2021

7,604 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 15 deaths

4,636 Cardiac disorders incl. 276 deaths

22 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

2,683 Ear and labyrinth disorders

52 Endocrine disorders

2,941 Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths

23,074 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 125 deaths

72,072 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 957 deaths

102 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 12 deaths

1,928 Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths

6,020 Infections and infestations incl. 275 deaths

2,198 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 32 deaths

4,565 Investigations incl. 111 deaths

1,567 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 49 deaths

37,365 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 22 deaths

55 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths

44,993 Nervous system disorders incl. 185 deaths

81 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 2 deaths

57 Product issues

3,742 Psychiatric disorders incl. 28 deaths

525 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 37 deaths

545 Reproductive system and breast disorders

8,788 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 294 deaths

10,808 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 18 deaths

229 Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths

69 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths

4,820 Vascular disorders incl. 74 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 973 deaths and 5,939 injuries to 13/03/2021

330 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 9 deaths

501 Cardiac disorders incl. 96 deaths

1 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

116 Ear and labyrinth disorders

6 Endocrine disorders

181 Eye disorders incl. 2 deaths

1,283 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 40 deaths

4,198 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 393 deaths

21 Hepatobiliary disorders

219 Immune system disorders incl. 1 death

515 Infections and infestations incl. 57 deaths

236 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 16 deaths

411 Investigations incl. 36 deaths

165 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 18 deaths

1,727 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl . 23 deaths

12 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 3 deaths

2,324 Nervous system disorders incl. 111 deaths

15 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

4 Product issues

271 Psychiatric disorders incl. 14 deaths

93 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 10 deaths

34 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death

817 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 93 deaths

740 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 11 deaths

48 Social circumstances incl . 3 deaths

40 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths

368 Vascular disorders incl. 32 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 451 deaths and 54,571 injuries to 13/03/2021.

1,180 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 11 deaths

2,080 Cardiac disorders incl. 63 deaths

17 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

1,237 Ear and labyrinth disorders

41 Endocrine disorders

1,977 Eye disorders incl. 1 death

17,491 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 15 deaths

42,367 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 198 deaths

32 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 1 death

578 Immune system disorders

3,340 Infections and infestations incl. 46 deaths

853 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 2 deaths

2,384 Investigations incl. 3 deaths

2,676 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 5 deaths

22,858 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 4 deaths

19 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths

32,490 Nervous system disorders incl. 41 deaths

22 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

11 Product issues

3,105 Psychiatric disorders incl. 3 deaths

560 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 4 deaths

266 Reproductive system and breast disorders

4,293 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 33 deaths

6,815 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths

99 Social circumstances incl. 2 deaths

138 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 4 deaths

1,656 Vascular disorders incl. 11 deaths

This is public information funded by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), but it is obviously being censored by the corporate media.