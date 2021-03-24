end times villain bill gates going forward with plan to 'block out the sun' by spraying millions of tons of chalk into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight

Bill Gates wants to spray millions of tons of CHALK into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight and slow global warming — but critics fear it could be disastrous.

I know this article makes you feel like you’re visiting The Babylon Bee, but sadly it is all too real. Remember that program The Outer Limits?

“There is nothing wrong with your television set. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. We are controlling transmission. If we wish to make it louder, we will bring up the volume.”

Yep, that’s where we are on the end times timeline. Things down here on Planet Earth grow stranger by the hour, so buckle up.

“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)

Could Bill Gates get any more evil, any more weird, or any more annoying? He sure can. Just wait until he starts to ‘build things’ on his quarter-million acres of farmland, won’t that be fun? Just wait until he forces everyone to eat lab-grown fake meat, yummy! Just wait until he blocks out the sun with a 12-ton chalk bomb, wait… what?

The idea has been heavily criticized since its inception, with project director Frank Keutsch even calling the need for this scale of geo-engineering ‘terrifying’.

From the DAILY MAIL UK: The first test of a project backed to spray millions of tons of chalk into the stratosphere, in an attempt to ‘dim the sun’ and cool the Earth, could happen in June.

And experts have warned that the unusual technique could be disastrous for weather systems in ways nobody can predict. Backed by a range of private donors including Gates, the test mission is launching from Sweden as they could offer a launch by the end of this summer.

It would takes tons of dust and plumes many hundreds of kilometres to make a difference – the theory being that the dust would create a massive sunshade.

Source: NowTheEndBegins.com / Reference: DailyMail.co.uk