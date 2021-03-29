Dr. Steve Hotze: COVID-19 Injections Are NOT Vaccines, But Dangerous Experimental Gene Therapies

by Nolan Barton

A physician in Houston, Texas aired his concerns over the mRNA technology used to make the Pfizer and Moderna Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

In a video posted to Rumble on March 15, Dr. Steve Hotze asserted that the first two jabs made available to the Americans don’t really provide immunity against COVID-19.

Hotze’s assertions may help explain why the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned the public that it’s still possible for vaccinated people to get and spread SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pfizer and Moderna got their emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA in December to become the first two COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in the United States. An EUA does not equate to an FDA approval.

Dr. Hotze hinted that the mRNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna were actually gene therapy drugs designed to minimize symptoms if a person becomes infected with the disease.

By law, pharmaceutical companies are not liable for vaccine-related injuries or deaths.

Outspoken mRNA critic echoes Hotze’s claims

Dr. David Martin, an outspoken critic of the mRNA vaccine, offered similar opinion.

“This is not a vaccine … using the term vaccine to sneak this thing under public health exemptions. This is mRNA packaged in a fat envelope that is delivered to a cell. It is a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator,” Dr. Martin said, referring to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines being used to inoculate the population in the U.S. and many other countries worldwide.

“They have been abundantly clear in saying that the mRNA strand that is going into the cell is not to stop transmission. It is a treatment. But if it was discussed as a treatment, it would not get the sympathetic ear of public health authorities, because then people would say ‘What other treatments are there?’”

Dr. Martin warned that mRNA vaccines actually induce an illness instead of an immuno-transmissive response.

“In other words, nothing about this is going to stop you transmitting anything. This is about getting you sick, and having your own cells be the thing that get you sick,” he said.

According to the CDC website, the mRNA vaccine teaches our cells how to make a protein – or even just a piece of a protein – that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines give instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the “spike protein.” The spike protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Once the instructions (mRNA) are inside the immune cells, the cells use them to make the protein piece. After the protein piece is made, the cell breaks down the instructions and gets rid of them.

It is this protein piece that stimulates an immune response. This is unlike normal vaccines where the immune response is triggered by the vaccine itself.