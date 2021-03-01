This in-depth documentary will take you on a journey of Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum’s bid for total control of the planet:

Transcript

Decoding Davos: The Global Endgame

George Orwell’s chilling line about “a boot stomping on your face forever” from his book 1984 is very close to its ultimate fulfillment.

You see, the people who boldly announced that “by 2030 you’ll own nothing and be happy” and that you’ll merely “rent whatever you need” met during the week of Jan. 25, 2021 to discuss plans for a total reshaping of the planet.

That’s right, I’m talking about the World Economic Forum also known as, the Davos Class.

The conference kicked off with remarks from Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum who claimed 2021 is “a pivotal and crucial year” for our future.

The weeklong conference was attended by representatives from government, banking, business, academia, media, Big Tech, and Big Pharma. Some of the more notable speakers included:

There were also Special Addresses delivered by:

António Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

and Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China

The 7 main themes of this year’s Davos meetings were:

How to Save the Planet Fairer Economies Tech for Good Society & Future of Work Better Business Healthy Futures Beyond Geopolitics

Sounds good right? Well, if you would like everything in your life decided by a cabal of rich, self-congratulating, well-connected insiders then I’m sure it sounds wonderful.

For the rest of us, who value independence, freedom, and privacy, Davos’ goals of saving the planet and transforming society sound more like authoritarian battle cries the likes of which even George Orwell would be horrified by.

No Return to Normal

Davos front man, Klaus Schwab has openly stated that the COVID-19 pandemic was the perfect opportunity to “reimagine our world” and even wrote an entire book about how to do it called COVID-19: The Great Reset.

In fact, Schwab proudly proclaimed the world would never go back to normal after the pandemic as if this was an awful thing.

In COVID-19: The Great Reset, Schwab doubled down on his stance of not returning to normal, stating:

“Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal. The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory.” – Klaus Schwab

Predictably, Schwab wasn’t the only one who felt this way. He was joined by many government and business leaders who eerily began echoing almost the exact same statements in the media.

It was Schwab’s World Economic Forum along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and John’s Hopkins Center for Health Security that sponsored Event 201 back in October 2019. This pandemic preparedness exercise presented an almost carbon copy of what would take place in real life just a few months later.

We’ll leave the subject of the virus’ true origins and nature for another time. But as the panel of experts predicted during Event 201, everything did change and very quickly once the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

The very same day, the World Economic Forum announced the creation of its COVID Action Platform, serving as a blueprint for reshaping global economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also released was the Strategic Intelligence Platform developed to “explore and monitor the issues and forces driving transformational change across economies,” industries, and global issues. In other words, seizing control of everything vital to life on the planet and its population.

With these efforts and more, the Davos Class wasted no time with its plans to reshape the world. As former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (and brother to Dr. “no return to normal” Zeke Emanuel) once stated,

“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”

But the real issue has always been about advancing an agenda to create a global government. The pandemic was the excuse used to accelerate this scheme. And oh, what a scheme it is.

But let’s once again let globalist stooge Klaus Schwab set the stage for the real mechanism that would be used to bring forth all the desired changes of the Davos Class. Fear!

Again, it was Schwab who recognized that,

“The spread of infectious diseases has a unique ability to fuel fear, anxiety and mass hysteria.” – Schwab, Klaus. COVID-19: The Great Reset

Indeed, the fear induced hysteria from a public health crisis caused the exact scenarios Event 201 had gamed out just months earlier. COVID-19 served as a wrecking ball unleashed to upend every facet of life.

This worldwide social engineering experiment proved largely successful as societies worldwide were transformed in a couple of months into totalitarian regimes demanding compliance with draconian measures enacted to “stop the virus from spreading.”

In the US, it was billed as “15 Days to Slow the Spread”. Citizens consented to measures that prior to the outbreak would have been considered unthinkable such as social distancing, face coverings, contact tracing, business closures, and travel restrictions.

All aspects of life were totally upended.

Fortunately, the death rate from the virus was nowhere near what was predicted in Event 201. However, suicide rates, domestic violence, depression, and substance abuse all surged as the lockdown itself proved more menacing than the virus.

But guess what? All of this human suffering was predicted by the Davos Class. They knew it would be especially difficult on developing nations and minorities. They were fully aware a crisis of this magnitude would further widen the wealth gap between the rich and the poor.

They had foreknowledge of the extreme damage that would be done and the toll it would take on human health, wealth, emotional, and spiritual well-being. But these sick, twisted, power-hungry vampires would use all of this chaos as part of their endgame.

Their hope is that by making these inequities more visible, you will more readily accept their pre-planned solutions. And this is how they plan to do it.

Building Trust for Global Governance

One of the main themes of January’s Davos meetings was centered around “building trust.” In fact, Schwab believes that one of the most critical issues for their plans to succeed is a renewal of trust.

The Davos Class are pulling out all the stops to get you to agree with their plans. They can’t do this smoothly without your trust.

You see, this global game works by manufacturing your consent through sophisticated propaganda, predictive programming, and flat-out brain washing.

Unless you explicitly say no and do something to resist the plans of the Davos class, they’ll take your silence and complacency as permission to proceed with their agenda.

This is why they love to use words like inclusive, equitable, resilient, sustainable, multi-polar, collaborative and social justice to make it seem like you’re being invited to the table to help make decisions. In reality, all of the decisions have already been made for you. And none of them are truly for your benefit.

But the Davos Class isn’t stupid. They realize that many are on to their schemes and have even acknowledged that The Great Reset sounds like a nefarious global conspiracy.

So, they’re resorting to gaslighting tactics like this video about The Great Reset to get you to doubt your suspicions and paint anyone contradicting their narrative as a quack.

Yeah, they love to dismiss any reports of their wicked agenda as “conspiracy theories.” But this sort of propaganda is nothing more than a magic trick. It’s street corner sleight of hand with professionally produced videos, reports, and clever marketing.

They desperately want you to believe they care deeply about you and are appalled by any resistance. How dare you even think to question them and seek out answers for yourselves!

Trust the experts. Trust the government. Trust the bankers. Trust the science. Trust the plan. Trust the Davos Class!

The COVID pandemic is just the first phase of the plan to get you to surrender to their objectives. What else do they have in store?

Agenda 21/2030 and Collectivism

“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill … All these dangers are caused by human intervention and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy, then, is humanity itself.” – Dr Alexander King, Co-founder of the Club of Rome (The First Global Revolution, A Report by the Council of the Club of Rome by Alexander King and Bertrand Schneider 1991)

The diabolical plans to formulate a global government were fomented long ago. The Club of Rome has played a huge role in it going all the way back to 1972 with the publication of its report, The Limits to Growth which essentially blames all societal problems on there being too many people consuming too many things.

One of the primary ways this global syndicate of banking tycoons, intellectuals, scientists, bureaucrats and their cronies planned to achieve their New World Order was by promoting the threat of Global Warming, which today has morphed into Climate Change.

It is the ruse of Climate Change that’s giving global technocrats the pretext to change the world by demanding Net Zero Carbon Emissions that would destroy the fossil fuel industry and completely alter the way the world operates.

“The threat of environmental crisis will be the ‘international disaster key’ that will unlock the New World Order.” – Mikhail Gorbachev

After centuries of running all of the industries that pollute the earth and filling it with poisons, they now want you to believe they have a plan to right all these wrongs.

But the Club of Rome, World Economic Forum, and United Nations aren’t the only groups advancing this scheme. There’s also the World Government Summit (WGS), among a slew of other organizations and thinktanks working to bring about their dream of global government.

The modern offshoots of The Limits to Growth report are Agenda 21 and the Sustainable Development Goals of Agenda 2030 developed by the United Nations.

Is it a mere coincidence that a global pandemic happened at the start of 2020 just in time to “usher in a decade of ambitious action” in a bid to seize complete control of the planet? Is it by accident that this pandemic has also been used to propel the climate change agenda into overdrive?

Another relevant question is who gave the UN this authority? I never voted for António Guterres the current Secretary-General of the United Nations or any of the previous ones and I’m sure you didn’t either. But back in 1992, a bill was passed in the United States House of Representatives to commit the country to implementing Agenda 21.

It was sponsored by none other than current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and supported by current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Bernie Sanders. Though this bill never passed in the Senate, many of its principles have been put in place over the years. No matter where you live, chances are your country has enacted similar laws without your consent.

Concepts like social justice, universal basic income (UBI), and Green New Deal policies all stem from Agenda 21 and when fully in place will do much more harm than good.

Thinking that most people are either in agreement with these plans or still locked into the matrix of false reality, the UN even had the audacity to create a website declaring a New World Order with “happiness, well-being, and freedom of all life on Earth by 2050” that brought so much blowback that they eventually removed it.

Good article on the subject: The UN Just Launched A Website Called ‘New World Order’

The Davos Class and their globalist minions love to pretend that their plans will benefit all humanity while continuing to hold most of the world’s wealth and resources within their own coffers.

While they promise global equity, they never reveal that it means everyone will be equally poor and dependent on technocratic overlords for every crumb on the table.

Over the years many brave souls such as Rosa Koire, author of Behind the Green Mask and Patrick Wood, author of Technocracy Rising, have exposed their attempts to pull a bait and switch and leave the 99% with absolutely nothing.

At the heart of Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, Build Back Better, Climate Change, and The Great Reset is collectivism.

As a pioneer of research into plans for global government, G. Edward Griffin has also explained how collectivism is nothing more than a marketing ploy to get people to give up their individual rights and for countries to give up their sovereignty to global elites.

The Insidiousness of Public Private Partnerships

“Indeed, the World Economic Forum’s main purpose is to function as a socializing institution for the emerging global elite, globalization’s ‘Mafiocracy’ of bankers, industrialists, oligarchs, technocrats and politicians. They promote common ideas, and serve common interests: their own.” – Andrew Marshall, World Economic Forum: a history and analysis

One of the biggest takeaways from Davos 2021 was the constant call for public-private partnerships to lead the way in achieving global change. This “ppp” buzzword is just a fancy way of saying fascism, or the merging of corporations and government into one totalitarian entity.

What could go wrong with merging the efforts of global corporations like Bank of America, BlackRock, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, Google, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Pfizer, Thompson Reuters, and VISA with government agencies, and civil society?

After all, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, CEO’s were the heroes of the pandemic! The scary part about all of this is that Davos men like Benioff really believe this and insist that you believe it too. After all, they’re really the “good guys” in all of this.

By cooperating with governments these and many other transnational corporations have completely seized control our food supply, economic systems, transportation, technology, media, utilities, natural resources, health systems, and entertainment industries.

These powerful multi-million- and billion-dollar corporations have grown into a beastlike system of control that dictate the rules of the game in each of their industries and are out to destroy independent operators.

Enter Stakeholder Capitalism

If we are the new American slaves, then who is our master? The New Master, like some monster escaped from the laboratories of a noble experiment called the American dream, is the sum total of an amoral coupling between government and business.

“It looms as a monolith hybrid that is neither government nor business and is composed of individual strands of power that include the president, Congress, the courts, a multitude of governing bureaus and agencies, and an immense cluster of multinational corporations, some as wealthy as great nations.” – Gerry Spence, Give Me Liberty!

To deal with the growing backlash to the greed and control exerted by the Davos Class of powerful CEOs and bureaucrats, Klaus Schwab has invented a new economic model called Stakeholder Capitalism, where private corporations are granted the role of trustees of society.

Here’s where that “trust” word comes up again. Along with the new book, Schwab has penned The Davos Manifesto, redefining the role of a company to fulfill a broader role in achieving environmental, social and good governance objectives.

Schwab again attempts to gaslight the public into believing that corporations can become altruistic, uphold human rights, and level the playing field to achieve equality. This is like trying to convince people that a leopard really can change its spots.

They are trying to persuade us that the billionaire club is tired of operating soulless, money-grabbing machines, destroying the environment, and really, yes really want to help the little guy.

Be warned though, because as the Bible says, Satan’s ministers love to transform themselves as angels of light!

And following this pattern, greedy globalists like John Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, and of course Bill Gates all transformed themselves into “beloved philanthropists”. It seems like this is also the future path of current wealthiest man alive Jeff Bezos of Amazon.

But how can anyone in their right mind believe this given that Bezos’ company conspired with Google and Apple to remove an entire social media platform (Parler) from the internet?

Big Tech companies have obliterated free speech and it has nothing to do with the Democrat/Republican divide, but whether or not you agree with the tenets of the Davos Agenda.

On the surface, Stakeholder Capitalism sounds good, but dig a little deeper and all you’re going to find is a pyramid scheme with a smiley face sticker and you still at the bottom.

Stakeholder Capitalism and The Davos Manifesto will only serve to increase the control corporations and their billionaire owners exert over every area of the human experience.

Davos’ newly polished schemes would completely usher in the age of full technocratic dominion. They already proclaimed they want the 99% to own nothing. Why would anyone in their right mind believe this new wave of propaganda promising that mega-companies will become instruments of good?

The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Promised Utopia

The world is at a crossroads. The social and political systems that have lifted millions out of poverty and shaped our national and global policies for half a century are failing us…

Public trust in business, government, the media and even civil society has fallen to the point where more than half of the world feels the current system is failing them…

“It is in this precarious political and social context that we face both the opportunities and the challenges of a range of powerful, emerging technologies — from artificial intelligence, to biotechnologies, advanced materials to quantum computing— that will drive radical shifts in the way we live, and which I have described as comprising the Fourth Industrial Revolution.” – Klaus Schwab, Shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The real Davos Agenda centers around using the fraud of Climate Change to usher in a technocratic, transhuman, Fourth Industrial Revolution complete with autonomous vehicles, the internet of things, advanced artificial intelligence, smart cities, and an internet of bodies to connect all humans with machines.

Yes, Schwab has openly stated that “the future will challenge our understanding of what it means to be human, from both a biological and a social standpoint.”

The Davos Class wants to control the land, air, water and every resource on the planet including humans. It’s why you and I are and all resources on the planet referred to as “capital” in Stakeholder Capitalism. It’s also why COVID-19 provided the perfect gateway to advance the agenda to digitize everything and accelerate authoritarian control.

Without the guise of a pandemic, where people were made to fear for their lives, they would have never been able to get this far, so fast. Digital currencies, digital IDs, worldwide 5G coverage, biometric security and an advanced global surveillance state is the true endgame. The Davos con cannot be fully implemented without it.

With talk about how much leisure humans will have once robots and artificial intelligence are taking care of the menial tasks people used to do, many have bought the lie that the Fourth Industrial Revolution will bring freedom and a new utopian era.

Maybe this will happen for the Davos class, but what will become of the millions and even billions who will lose their jobs and livelihoods thanks to all this automation?

Perhaps more future planned pandemics will spare them the indignity of becoming a serf or mere chattel serving the ruling class.

Bill Gates sure seems to be thrilled with the possibilities (of another pandemic).

Perhaps no one has laid out the true agenda of the Davos Class better than the late Aaron Russo, who stated:

“The end goal is to get everybody chipped, to control the whole society, to have the bankers and the elite people control the world.”

Nicholas “Nick” Rockefeller’s friend, Aaron Russo, lays out the plan of the NWO in 10 minutes:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This journey has taken us inside the devious minds of those who believe they are better, smarter, and worthy of making decisions for the rest of us. Decisions that will take away all of our God-given freedoms and plunge us into the depths of slavery and genocide.

But it is we who need to be reminded to use the tools God gave us to defeat the evil within ourselves and in this world. Though this is not fairy tale the lessons of one of the most iconic tales still stand true.

To overcome increasing despotism, we need to stop cowering in fear and find courage like the Cowardly Lion. We need to disengage from propaganda and utilize the full capacity of our brains like the Scarecrow.

We need stop allowing them to divide us and have our hearts renewed and filled with love like the Tinman. We need to awaken out of the dreamlike state we’re in like Dorothy and realize what is taken place.

When we arise from the slumber induced by the media shills and globalist entities pulling their strings, we’ll see that they are just mere men and women behind a curtain trying to manipulate us like the Wizard of Oz.

The only way they win is by deception, fear and misplaced trust.

Sources: TruthUnmuted.org; YouTube.com