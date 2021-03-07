460 dead 243,612 reported injuries from covid19 vaccines reported in the u.k.

The UK Government’s reporting system for COVID vaccine adverse reactions from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released their latest report today, March 4, 2021.
The report covers data collected from December 9, 2020, through February 21, 2021, for the two experimental COVID vaccines currently in use in the U.K. from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
They report a total of 460 deaths and 243,612 injuries.
For the COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine analysis they report:
- 2033 Blood disorders including 1 death
- 1032 Cardiac disorders including 25 deaths
- 3 Congenital disorder
- 713 Ear disorders
- 10 Endocrine disorders
- 1242 Eye disorders
- 9360 Gastrointestinal disorders including 11 deaths
- 26,394 General disorders including 111 deaths
- 17 Hepatic disorders
- 466 Immune system disorders
- 1863 Infections including 33 deaths
- 393 Injuries including 1 death
- 965 Investigations
- 525 Metabolic disorders including 1 death
- 11,565 Muscle & tissue disorders
- 20 Neoplasms
- 16,107 Nervous system disorders including 14 deaths
- 29 Pregnancy conditions including 1 death
- 1235 Psychiatric disorders
- 187 Renal & urinary disorders
- 338 Reproductive & breast disorders
- 3575 Respiratory disorders including 12 deaths
- 6042 Skin disorders including 1 death
- 16 Social circumstances
- 45 Surgical & medical procedures
- 992 Vascular disorders including 1 death
Total reactions for the COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine: 212 deaths and 85,179 injuries
For the COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZeneca analysis they report:
- 799 Blood disorders
- 1516 Cardiac disorders including 30 deaths
- 13 Congenital disorders
- 891 Ear disorders
- 24 Endocrine disorders
- 1613 Eye disorders
- 17,597 Gastrointestinal disorders including 5 deaths
- 56,377 General disorders including 146 deaths
- 22 Hepatic disorders
- 410 Immune system disorders
- 3016 Infections including 32 deaths
- 668 Injuries including 1 death
- 1878 Investigations
- 2057 Metabolic disorders including 2 deaths
- 19,241 Muscle & tissue disorders
- 13 Neoplasms including 1 death
- 34,656 Nervous system disorders including 14 deaths
- 19 Pregnancy conditions
- 2773 Psychiatric disorders
- 453 Renal & urinary disorders including 1 death
- 229 Reproductive & breast disorders
- 4059 Respiratory disorders including 10 deaths
- 7872 Skin disorders including 1 death
- 39 Social circumstances
- 117 Surgical & medical procedures including 1 death
- 1274 Vascular disorders including 1 death
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZenec vaccine: 244 deaths and 157,637 injuries
For the COVID-19 vaccine brand unspecified analysis they report:
- 4 Blood disorders
- 2 Cardiac disorder including 1 death
- 9 Ear disorders
- 11 Eye disorders
- 79 Gastrointestinal disorders
- 289 General disorders including 1 death
- 1 Hepatic disorders
- 1 Immune system disorders
- 10 Infections including 1 death
- 5 Injuries including 1 death
- 11 Investigations
- 26 Metabolic disorders
- 77 Muscle & tissue disorders
- 177 Nervous system disorders
- 22 Psychiatric disorders
- 7 Renal & urinary
- 1 Reproductive & breast disorders
- 18 Respiratory disorders including 1 death
- 38 Skin disorders
- 1 Social circumstances
- 7 Vascular disorders
Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine brand unspecified vaccines: 4 deaths and 796 injuries
The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency concludes:
The overall safety experience with both vaccines is so far as expected from the clinical trials.
Based on current experience, the expected benefits of both COVID-19 vaccines in preventing COVID-19 and its serious complications far outweigh any known side effects.
Full details found on the UK Government website.