creepy bill gates says he knows when the world’s coronavirus crisis will be over – not this year
Creepy Bill Gates Says He Knows When the World’s Coronavirus Crisis Will Be Over – Not This Year

by Joe Hoft

According to Bill Gates, the self-ordained world expert on the Wuhan coronavirus catastrophe, the crisis will be over in 2022.

The New York Post reported yesterday:

Bill Gates has predicted that the world will be “completely back to normal” from the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of 2022.

The Microsoft founder said the health crisis has been an “incredible tragedy,” but one bright spot has been the arrival of vaccines.

“By the end of 2022 we should be basically completely back to normal,” Gates said in an interview for Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and television broadcaster TVN24.

Gates warned us last August that the pandemic wouldn’t be over until nearly everyone was vaccinated.

By the time Bill Gates is finished, everyone around the world will have taken multiple ‘vaccines’ and we’ll be a brand new world.

