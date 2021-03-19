chief norwegian investigator confirms astrazeneca vaccine caused rare blood clots due to unexpected immune reaction

In a huge development the Chief Norwegian Investigator and Physician Pal Andre Holme who examined the three hospitalized health workers has confirmed that it was indeed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which caused the rare blood clots due to unexpected immune reaction.

Earlier, one of the three health workers who were admitted to Norway’s Rikshospitalet died. They have all been treated for a very rare condition:

They came in with acute pain

They had blood clots in unusual places, such as the stomach and brain

In addition, they had bleeding and low platelet counts

Later, the European Union called for an Emergency Vaccine Summit after more than a dozen European nations decided to stop using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to serious blood clot incidents reported in many countries.

A group at Rikshospitalet, led by Chief Norwegian Investigator and Physician Pal Andre Holme, has worked hard to find out why three health workers under the age of 50 were admitted with severe blood clots after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The experts have worked on the basis of a hypothesis that the vaccines triggered an unexpected immune reaction in the sick health workers, which caused a combination of blood clots and low platelets.

As we are waiting for the European Medicines Agency’s decision, the top investigator and physician of Norway has made a sensational confirmation that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine triggered an unexpected immune reaction which caused the rare blood clots.

“In collaboration with experts in the field from the University Hospital of North Norway HF, we have found specific antibodies against blood platelets that can cause these reactions, and which we know from other fields of medicine, but then with medical drugs as the cause of the reaction,” the chief physician explained.

We have the reason. And there is no other thing than the vaccine that can explain the immune response that we received.

Because we have no other history in these patients that can give such a strong immune response. I’m pretty sure it’s these antibodies that’s the cause, and I see no other reason than that – it’s the vaccine that triggers it.

Holme emphasizes that it is not antibodies in the blood in general that are the problem. “We are talking about very specific antibodies.”

“We take the vaccine to get an immune response to what we are to be protected against. Then you get, among other things, the development of antibodies. Some antibodies can then react so that they can activate the platelets, as in these cases, and cause a blood clot. And because we have these antibodies on the surface, they are removed from the circulation, thus they get too low platelets.”

Very important! One of the ingredients in the AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, polysorbate 80, is linked to increased risk of blood clots, as well as stroke, heart attack, heart failure, and of tumor growth or recurrence in patients with certain types of cancer:

There are also studies linking polysorbate 80 with infertility, bowel problems, can exacerbated Crohn’s Disease, and it could be a causative agent of a pregnant woman going into anaphylactic shock.

The Side Effects Committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), where Norway also sits, has a meeting on Thursday about the case and is expected to make a statement.

Once the EMA has issued a statement, it is up to national authorities to decide the way forward for their respective countries.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com / References: RT.com; VG.no