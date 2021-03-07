CDC: 1265 DEAD 25,212 Injuries Following Experimental COVID-19 mRNA ‘Vaccines’

by Brian Shilhavy

The CDC added more data yesterday into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines.

The data goes through February 26, 2021, with 25,212 recorded adverse events, including 1,265 deaths following injections of the experimental COVID mRNA shots by Pfizer and Moderna.

Besides the recorded 1,265 deaths, there were 4,930 visits to Emergency Room doctors, 479 permanent disabilities, and 2,743 hospitalizations.

The CDC also updated their Selected Adverse Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccination page on March 1st this past week, and according to this report, VAERS has received 1,381 reports of death.

For some reason, the CDC does not immediately release this data to the VAERS system, sometimes publishing it weeks later.

Historically, less than 1% of all vaccine injuries and deaths are ever reported to VAERS:

Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of “problem” drugs and vaccines that endanger public health. New surveillance methods for drug and vaccine adverse effects are needed. (Source)

So we really have no idea what the true numbers are, since the CDC controls all the data, and the CDC has proven many times that they are corrupt and not reliable, since they own over 56 patents on vaccines, and many of their scientists earn royalties from the sale of vaccines. (Source).

But there is one thing that the CDC wants to assure the public with: these tens of thousands of injuries and hundreds of deaths that are occurring following the COVID mRNA injections have nothing to do with the vaccines. Not one of these deaths is related to the vaccine.

CDC and FDA physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports. A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths. (Source)

We also reported earlier this week that the VAERS system is reporting numerous miscarriages and pregnancy complications following the experimental COVID vaccines, and one whistleblower nurse claims that these injuries and fetal deaths are being hid from the public.

Third Experimental COVID Vaccine Now Issued Emergency Use Authorization – Existing Cures Ignored or Banned

Besides the two experimental mRNA COVID “vaccines” now being used on the American public to complete their Phase III drug trials in an effort to get full FDA approval, a third experimental COVID vaccine by Johnson and Johnson was also just given emergency use authorization (EUA) to test on the American public.

All of these EUAs are illegal, as safe and effective treatments for COVID-19 are readily available, including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, and also high-dose Vitamin C administered via IV fluids.

Also read: CA Doctor Has 100% Cure Rate For Over 1700 COVID Patients Using Hydroxychloroquine

One family in New York had to go all the way to the New York Supreme Court to allow them to save their mother’s life by giving her ivermectin, which the hospital refused to do, and would have rather stood back and watched her die.

Big Pharma cannot admit that these older drugs, already approved by the FDA, but where the patents have expired and therefore cannot qualify for the $TRILLIONS of government money being spent on novel new drugs and vaccines, are effective against COVID, because it would be basically admitting that they are criminals who do not care about cures for peoples’ health, but only in profitable new drugs.

But thousands of ethical doctors around the world are using these older drugs successfully, and some have even published their protocols online.

Dr. Meryl Nass, MD, has published a resource guide to find these drugs if your own doctor is unwilling to prescribe it.