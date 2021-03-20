CDC Adds Another 200+ Recorded Deaths This Week Following COVID Experimental ‘Vaccines’, Brining the Total to 1,739 DEAD

Recorded deaths following the experimental COVID “vaccines” continued to soar this week as the CDC added more data today into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines.

While the information contained in VAERS is publicly available information, the corporate media continues to censor it, and anyone who dares to publish publicly available information from the U.S. Government is labeled as “fake news” by the “fact checkers.”

The data released by the CDC today goes through March 11, 2021, with 38,444 recorded adverse events, including 1,739 deaths following injections of the experimental COVID “vaccines.”

Besides the recorded 1,739 deaths, there were 6,716 visits to Emergency Room doctors, 734 permanent disabilities, and 3,976 hospitalizations:

Johnson and Johnson Experimental COVID “Vaccine”

Adverse reactions recorded after the third experimental COVID vaccine to be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA, the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine, are starting to show now in the VAERS reporting system.

The data released today included 305 adverse reactions for the experimental Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine.

There are no recorded deaths yet, but there are two “life threatening” events recorded.

VAERS ID: 1083232 – A 49-year-old female from Connecticut

High Blood Pressure, Jaw Pain !0/10, headache, nausea, involuntary leg movement We are deeply concerned about getting patient the care she needs.

There is a lack of urgency on the part of the hospital staff in acknowledging a connection to her receipt of vaccine and onset of adverse symptoms.

VAERS ID: 1085536 – A 45-year-old male from Florida

Initially Fever, Fatigue, Joint Pain. 2 days later pain in right abdomen, diagnosed with Appendicitis and had emergency appendectomy performed.

32 of these cases required a visit to the Emergency Room or Emergency Doctor, including anaphylactic reactions, Guillain-Barre syndrome, arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy, hypertension, pancreatitis, seizures and fainting, among others.

It has now been 20 days since the FDA issued an EUA for the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine, but the CDC has yet to publish any reviews on the doses that have been administered.

As to the deaths that have been recorded following the experimental COVID injections, the CDC has changed their language slightly this week, from what was published in previous weeks:

A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths.

to:

To date, VAERS has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines. (Source)

Please be aware that because the CDC’s position is that the experimental COVID “vaccines,” which are NOT FDA approved, are safe and effective, that if you do suffer an injury due to one of these injections, that you are pretty much on your own to try and find any relief, as these are experimental products that have never before been tested on humans, and there are no health care professionals, either in the medical system or in alternative health, that have any knowledge about how to treat injuries from these injections.

There is no going back and undoing the damage they may cause. And there is no hope for financial compensation because the pharmaceutical companies basically have legal immunity due to the “pandemic.”

The CDC is not concerned with your health or the health of your family. They are concerned with protecting Big Pharma and their experimental products.

