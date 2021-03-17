cbs reports there are now 13,000 ‘kids in cages’ at the border

The crisis at the border continues to accelerate, as CBS News reported Tuesday that there are now more than 13,000 unaccompanied migrant children being held in prison like cells by US authorities.

The report notes that many more are being turned back every day, and that there are now so many trying to cross the border that the US is on track this year to encounter more illegal immigration than in the past TWENTY YEARS.

The kids are being held in squalid conditions, sleeping on concrete floors without any sunlight for up to five days, according to the report, well over the legal limit of 72 hours.

CBS News’ Norah O'Donnell: Biden’s border crisis is “growing larger and more dire by the day”https://t.co/rmrLKJ2la9 pic.twitter.com/B26iaAbR14 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2021

When asked again yesterday if he has plans to go to the border, Biden replied “not at the moment”.

Reporter: "Do you have any plans to travel to the southern border?" President Biden: "Not at the moment." pic.twitter.com/Sw5oIj5vKf — The Hill (@thehill) March 16, 2021

Kamala Harris, who decried “babies in cages” during the presidential campaign, also avoided the issue telling reporters as she traveled “I haven’t been briefed on anything today about it.”

Thousands of migrant children are set to be housed at the Dallas convention center, with talk of juvenile centers also said to be being prepared:

The new revelations come as DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas announced an EXPANSION of the Central American Minors program, which he said “creates a lawful pathway for children to come to the United States without having to take the dangerous journey. Under this expansion, children will be processed in their home countries and brought to the United States in a safe and orderly way.”

In other words, the Biden administration is opening the floodgates even further, which will do nothing to stem the flow of migrants who believe they can now walk into the US unhindered.

In fact it will encourage more illegal immigration.

The New York Times reported that migrants are gathering in huge numbers at the border because they expect a Biden presidency to mean they will easily be able to get across.

“Biden promised us that everything was going to change,” one of the migrants, Gladys Oneida Pérez Cruz told The New York Times. “He hasn’t done it yet, but he is going to be a good president for migrants.”

As previously reported by CBS News, just under one month ago there were only NINE children being held in Border Patrol facilities, yet now there are over 13,000.

This is an unprecedented crisis caused directly by the undoing of President Trump’s border policies and the Biden administration either refuses to address it, or blames Trump himself.

In fact, they are putting out “leaks” that reveal their intentions to continue an open border policy, with the intention to integrate 117,000 migrant youths and children this year alone.

Source: Summit.news