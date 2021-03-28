canadian parliament erupt over cover up of chinese spies stealing coronavirus from winnipeg lab to wuhan

Recently, the Canadian parliament erupted over a heated debate regarding the cover-up of Chinese spies stealing coronavirus from the Winnipeg based BSL-4 lab to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

The Chinese espionage story was first reported by GreatGameIndia in Jan, 2020, for which we are being actively targeted by the NATO’s war propaganda arm – the Atlantic Council.

The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has been given until the end of the week to explain why two Canadian government scientists were let go 18 months after being escorted from Canada’s only Level 4 laboratory.

Iain Stewart, the President of PHAC came under fire from parliamentarians after he repeatedly refused to explain why PHAC terminated the employment of the Chinese spy Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, in January.

Coronavirus: China’s Secret Plan to Weaponize Viruses

Stewart told the Special Committee on Canada-China relations (watch below) that he could not provide details due to privacy issues and “security with respect to the investigation” still being conducted by the RCMP.

He would say only that PHAC conducted its own investigation, that it is now completed and the pair are no longer employed by the agency.

Dr. Xiangguo Qiu is a Chinese biological warfare agent who was caught smuggling lethal viruses from Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, China.

The PHAC which initiated the RCMP investigation against Dr. Xiangguo Qiu, her husband Keding Cheng and her students from China has described their removal from Canada’s only level-4 lab as a possible “policy breach.” PHAC said the shipment and Qiu’s eviction from the lab are not connected.

However, the unclassified investigation documents as published by GreatGameIndia earlier show otherwise. The ATIP documents provide details about concerns expressed by the NML’s director-general Matthew Gilmour in Winnipeg, and his superiors in Ottawa.

The email communication mentions Qiu by name, thanking her for sending the deadly viruses.

Safronetz replied: “They are requesting material from us due to collaboration with Dr. Qiu.”

The shipment was routed from Winnipeg to Toronto and then to Beijing on a commercial Air Canada flight on Mar. 31, 2019. The very next day, the recipients (kept secret) replied that the package had arrived safely.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to you all for your continuous support, especially Dr. Qiu and Anders! Thanks a lot!! Looking forward to our further cooperation in the future,” said the heavily redacted email, which does not provide the name of the sender.

Curiously, for just an “administrative issue”, important documents regarding the case are redacted by Canadian authorities citing national security.

More than a year after the expulsion of Qiu and her husband from the NML, there are still no updates on the case from the RCMP or PHAC keeping the exact role of Qiu and her associates still a mystery for the people.

Last year, the NML’s director Matthew Gilmour who was involved in the shipment of deadly viruses with Qiu, resigned from his job “to take his family on a big adventure.”

Moreover, Dr. Guillaume Poliquin, head of the National Microbiology Laboratory, lied to the committee that Canada has never transferred any viruses to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis asked if there has ever been a case in which a Canadian lab fired a scientist over security breaches or the improper transfer of viruses.

He erupted when Stewart replied that he was “not able to answer the question as structured.”

“I’m glad you have a bloody senior office in this country where you’re supposed to account to parliamentarians and the Canadian people. Now answer the damned question,” Genuis said.

“This is such an utter disgrace.”

“Well, I’m glad you have a bloody senior office in this country where you’re supposed to account to parliamentarians and the Canadian people. Now answer the damn question. Mr. Stewart, this is a critical issue of national security.” –@GarnettGenuis. https://t.co/rTaFfea18G — Terry Glavin 格立文 (@TerryGlavin) March 23, 2021

Stewart later told the committee he was sorry his refusal to provide details was “causing stress and unhappiness. That’s the legal advice I was provided in preparation for this session.”

Bloc Quebecois MP Stephane Bergeron warned Stewart he could be found in contempt of Parliament if he continued to refuse to provide details. If the details are too sensitive to be revealed publicly, Bergeron suggested that they could be provided in confidence to committee members instead.

Stewart said he would consult with legal counsel about that alternative.

Conservative MP John Williamson suggested there’s another reason for Stewart’s refusal to answer questions about the matter “and that is just bureaucratic butt-covering, incompetence, malfeasance in the department.”

The committee eventually agreed to a Genuis motion calling on Stewart to explain to members, in confidence if he wishes, by Friday at 2 p.m. why the two scientists were fired.

Rest assured this most important development with a global impact would be completely ignored by mainstream media.

Infact, there is a push by a section of media to build a one-sided narrative regarding Dr. Xiangguo Qiu, completely ignoring her ties to the Chinese military.

Various experts have raised questions on deadly experiments being conducted by governments in secret and trying to cover it up.

According to Amir Attaran, a law professor and epidemiologist at the University of Ottawa:

“It is suspicious. It is alarming. It is potentially life-threatening. We have a researcher who was removed by the RCMP from the highest security laboratory that Canada has for reasons that government is unwilling to disclose. The intelligence remains secret.

“But what we know is that before she was removed, she sent one of the deadliest viruses on Earth, and multiple varieties of it to maximize the genetic diversity and maximize what experimenters in China could do with it, to a laboratory in China that does dangerous gain of function experiments. And that has links to the Chinese military.”

Canadian authorities are still in denial about Qiu’s role in the espionage and insist it is just an administrative matter.

However, scientists at the Canadian lab say there have always been questions about Qiu’s trips to China — and what information and technology she was sharing with researchers there.

They claim that key people related to the case have not been interviewed by the investigators “because senior management has not made them accessible to police or allowed staff to contact them with relevant information.”

“It’s not right that she’s a Canadian government employee providing details of top-secret work and know-how to set up a high-containment lab for a foreign nation,” one employee said.

The Canadian National Microbiology Laboratory has been mired with controversy since the RCMP investigation began.

Canadian scientist Frank Plummer who headed the NML ended up dead a week after GreatGameIndia’s report on the RCMP investigation was published.

Plummer is associated with another key individual to our investigation – the Dutch virologist Ron Fouchier.

Known as the creator of the world’s deadliest virus, Fouchier isolated the SARS Coronavirus and smuggled it out of Saudi Arabia, which was then sent to Frank Plummer.

These secret Chinese experiments were exposed by the Italians in 2015. Five years ago, Italian state owned media Company, Rai – Radiotelevisione Italiana, exposed how Chinese scientists were doing biological experiments on a SARS connected virus.

The virus was believed to be Coronavirus, derived from bats and mice, asking whether it was worth the risk in order to be able to modify the virus for compatibility with human organisms.

For comprehensively pursuing the thread of Chinese espionage at the Canadian lab, the Atlantic Council has launched a vicious attack to discredit GreatGameIndia branding us as the “Superspreaders of COVID-19 misinformation.”

In fact, the Atlantic Council has in its own world deemed anyone from national leaders to scientists and Nobel laureates who question their NATO narratives as superspreaders.

Source: GreatGameIndia.com