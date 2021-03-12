california’s proposed 'ethnic studies' curriculum urges students to chant to aztec deity of human sacrifice and cannibalism – calls for 'counter genocide' against white christians

Christian prayer in public school is prohibited, but now the Marxists in California are trying to force millions of students to chant to the Aztec gods of human sacrifice and cannibalism.

California’s proposed “ethnic studies” curriculum calls for the “decolonization” of American society and a “counter-genocide” against white Christians.

The curriculum would also require students to chant to the Aztec ‘gods’ of human sacrifice and cannibalism.

Investigative reporter Christopher Rufo obtained the proposed curriculum and broke it down:

• The solution, according to the curriculum materials, is to “name, speak to, resist, and transform the hegemonic Eurocentric neocolonial condition” in a posture of “transformational resistance.” The ultimate goal, Cuauhtin says, is to engineer a “counter-genocide” against whites.

• The curriculum includes an official “ethnic studies community chant,” in which students appeal to the Aztec gods—including the god of human sacrifice—for the power to become “warriors” for “social justice.” Students seek a “a revolutionary spirit” through these incantations.

The California Department of Education will vote on the statewide ethnic studies curriculum next week.

Via City.Journal (emphasis our own):

The new program, called the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, seeks to extend the Left’s cultural dominance of California’s public university system, 50 years in the making, to the state’s entire primary and secondary education system, which consists of 10,000 public schools serving a total of 6 million students.

In theoretical terms, the new ethnic studies curriculum is based on the “pedagogy of the oppressed,” developed by Marxist theoretician Paolo Freire, who argued that students must be educated about their oppression in order to attain “critical consciousness” and, consequently, develop the capacity to overthrow their oppressors.

Following this dialectic, the model curriculum instructs teachers to help students “challenge racist, bigoted, discriminatory, imperialist/colonial beliefs” and critique “white supremacy, racism and other forms of power and oppression.”

This approach, in turn, enables teachers to inspire their pupils to participate in “social movements that struggle for social justice” and “build new possibilities for a post-racist, post-systemic racism society.”

This religious concept is fleshed out in the model curriculum’s official “ethnic studies community chant.” The curriculum recommends that teachers lead their students in a series of indigenous songs, chants, and affirmations, including the “In Lak Ech Affirmation,” which appeals directly to the Aztec gods.

Students first clap and chant to the god Tezkatlipoka — whom the Aztecs traditionally worshipped with human sacrifice and cannibalism — asking him for the power to be “warriors” for “social justice.”

Next, the students chant to the gods Quetzalcoatl, Huitzilopochtli, and Xipe Totek, seeking “healing epistemologies” and “a revolutionary spirit.”

Huitzilopochtli, in particular, is the Aztec deity of war and inspired hundreds of thousands of human sacrifices during Aztec rule.

Finally, the chant comes to a climax with a request for “liberation, transformation, [and] decolonization,” after which students shout “Panche beh! Panche beh!” in pursuit of ultimate “critical consciousness.”

Sources: TheGatewayPundit.com; City-Journal.org