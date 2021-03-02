Breaking: Governor Greg Abbott Just Announced ‘Texas is OPEN 100%’ & Ended Statewide Mask Mandate

Texas Governor Greg Abbott just announced in a press conference that “Texas is open 100%”. In a tweet, Governor Abbott stated:
I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%.
EVERYTHING.
I also ended the statewide mask mandate.
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2021
Watch below:
TEXAS—“I’m issuing a new executive order that rescinds most of the earlier executive orders.”@GovAbbott orders 100% of businesses in #Texas open and ends statewide mask mandate starting next Wednesday, March 10. pic.twitter.com/uALxx9cSjF
— Bree A Dail (@breeadail) March 2, 2021
I will also include a couple of tweets that I found of particular interest:
Ok. Thats allowed. See freedom works.
— Another_Variety (@Another_Variety) March 2, 2021
Thank you Gov Abbott! You literally just saved my business and many of my fellow businesses! We appreciate you! God bless Texas! ❤️🤍💙
— Marla Jensen (@marlavous1) March 2, 2021
