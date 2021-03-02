greg abbott
CoronavirusNews

Breaking: Governor Greg Abbott Just Announced ‘Texas is OPEN 100%’ & Ended Statewide Mask Mandate

Texas Governor Greg Abbott just announced in a press conference that “Texas is open 100%”. In a tweet, Governor Abbott stated:

I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%.

EVERYTHING.

I also ended the statewide mask mandate.

Watch below:

I will also include a couple of tweets that I found of particular interest:

Stanford Professor Of Medicine: COVID-19 Has A 99.95% Survival Rate For People Under 70

Death Rates Skyrocket in Israel Following Pfizer Experimental COVID 'Vaccines' Previous post

Related Articles

death rates skyrocket in israel following pfizer experimental covid 'vaccines'
CoronavirusDepopulationVaccines

Death Rates Skyrocket in Israel Following Pfizer Experimental COVID ‘Vaccines’

2021 02 15 influenza update 387
ConspiracyCoronavirusFalse Flags

Massive Number of Flu Cases Are Re-Labeled COVID Cases

Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, and Sally Fallon Morell: SARS-CoV-2 Was Never Isolated and Proven to Exist
ConspiracyCoronavirus

Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, and Sally Fallon Morell: SARS-CoV-2 STILL Hasn’t Been Proven to Exist

covid vaccine vaers 030121 feature 1536x801
CoronavirusHealthcareNewsVaccines

Number of Injuries Reported to CDC After COVID Vaccines Climbs by Nearly 4,000 in One Week